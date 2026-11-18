IRISH GAMING FANS have been buying consoles, booking time off and preparing for some late nights as GTA VI arrives tonight after a 13-year wait.

The latest Grand Theft Auto becomes playable in Ireland at midnight tonight. It’s launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

At a launch event in Dublin’s Token this evening, fans gathered for a themed quiz and retro games, with footage of GTA V (the previous game in the series) playing on screens and cut-outs of the new protagonists, Jason and Lucia, beside the bar.

We asked a few fans at the event what their plans are once the game goes live tonight.

Rokas, attending with his friend Aaron as part of a group of four, has taken around a week and a half off work.

“I’m going to go for all the achievements and everything,” Rokas said.

Caleb, another attendee, has the next four days off, which he says happened by accident.

Sleep is not really a priority right now.

He remembers being a child when GTA V came out.

“New memories with friends, and that’s the best things that I remember from the first time I played it.”

A launch night event was held in Token this evening. The Journal The Journal

Asked to explain the appeal, he describes the game as: “real life without consequences”.

For John Kirwan, 35, the release has brought home just how long it has been since the previous game.

“My brother was two years old when GTA V came out. He’s 15 now. What the hell happened there?”

Ross O’Connor has been playing the series since its first instalment in 1997. He bought a PlayStation 5 two weeks ago specifically for the new game.

“I went in and got myself a little gift to myself, and I’ve no regrets.”

Token staff member Teresa Oliveira estimated around 100 people had already attended when she spoke to The Journal, with more expected later.

Why is GTA such a big deal?

The series combines crime stories with expansive worlds that players can explore at their own pace.

GTA VI follows Jason and Lucia after a job goes wrong, drawing them into a criminal conspiracy across the fictional US state of Leonida, including Vice City.

John Healy, a lecturer in game design at TU Dublin, said the freedom given to players is central to its appeal.

“The game gives you the tools and the opportunities to go off and do something, and maybe be a bit silly and kind of act outside the rules of everyday life,” Healy said.

Alongside following the story, players can pursue their own ideas, experiment and step outside the rules of everyday life.

A screenshot of the game.

Healy remembers playing the original GTA, a top-down 2D game, on a PC in the 1990s. Since then, he said, the developers have retained familiar elements while advancing the graphics and what players can do.

“I don’t think anyone could have predicted what it would become as a series.”

This release also feels particularly multigenerational.

One student told Healy he had planned to share the cost of a console with his father. His father wanted to play too, however, and ended up buying his own PlayStation.

“It’s kind of bringing people together as well.”

Healy said events such as the Token gathering challenge the stereotype of gaming as an isolated activity, with players often sharing experiences with friends around the world.

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“That stereotype of the gamer who’s on their own and not interacting with anyone is somewhat misplaced these days, because often they’re interacting with a lot of people all over the world at events like the one at Token.”

How much will it set me back?

The game is priced at €79.99, while an Ultimate Edition will cost €99.99.

The Ultimate Edition is a pricier version of the game with extras including bonus vehicles, weapons and outfits for the characters.

Early reviews suggest it might live up to expectations. GTA VI had a near-perfect critics’ score of 99 out of 100 on Metacritic today.

The money involved is fairly staggering too.

Analytics firm Omdia estimates the game could generate $3.2 billion (€2.92 billion) in sales by the end of this year for Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive.

GTA’s violence and adult content remain part of the surrounding discussion.

The new game even made it onto RTÉ’s Liveline, giving the launch of a cutting-edge video game a distinctly old-school Irish moral panic feel.

The new game carries a PEGI 18 rating, with warnings covering drugs, sex and extreme violence.

Education Minister Hildegarde Naughton has warned parents that playing it is not a valid reason for missing school, according to Newstalk.

Healy said the series’ taboo reputation can itself generate interest.

I think the idea that there’s a little bit of taboo or adult content or things that maybe kids shouldn’t have is probably going to drive the excitement and demand for those things.

He also challenged the suggestion that playing violent games necessarily leads to real-world violence, while stressing that GTA is not intended for young children.

“It does deal with adult themes and adult topics.”

Healy pointed again to the social outlet games can provide.

“Games can give them that outlet to be social and get to know people,” he said.

Could the downloads cause network disruptions in Ireland?

The release has already driven a significant increase in traffic through Ireland’s internet exchange, INEX.

Chief executive Eileen Gallagher told The Journal that the start of GTA VI preloading on 10 November pushed its 24-hour average traffic 31% above its previous highest recorded Tuesday average.

Peak traffic rose by 12%.

Preloading allows players to download the game before release so that it’s ready when it unlocks.

Despite the increase, none of INEX’s links between its sites exceeded 50% capacity.

“INEX handled the additional traffic very comfortably and without any impact on normal network operations,” Gallagher said.

She added that a large download does not necessarily mean wider internet disruption.

The midnight release also falls outside INEX’s busiest evening period.

“By midnight, traffic is normally around 30% lower than the evening peak. This means the additional demand arrives when networks generally have more available capacity.”

For some players, the bigger challenge will be finding time.

Healy has most of the game downloaded but, with work and two young children, plans to play gradually.

“I’ll gradually play through it and yeah, enjoy it at my own pace,” he said.

Kirwan, one of the many fans in Token, has the day off work on Thursday for unrelated reasons. Asked whether he expects much sleep, his answer is straightforward.

“No, but that’s what the day off is for.”