Have you seen Marie? 80-year-old missing from Co Galway since yesterday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 80 year old Marie Lynch, who is missing from her home in Loughrea, Co Galway, since yesterday.
Marie was last seen at approximately 5pm on Saturday in the Woodford area of Galway.
Marie is described as being 5’ 2” in height, of slim build with short fair hair. Marie has access to a red 151D Toyota Corolla.
Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Marie, is asked to contact Loughrea Gardaí on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
