THE CHAIR OF the Oireachtas Health Committee has said there has been an effort to “discredit” the head of Cork University Hospital (CUH) after she raised concerns about staffing levels.

The comments from Social Democrats TD Pádraig Rice come ahead of Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s meeting with leaders of the hospital, which is in his Dáil constituency of Cork South-Central.

Rice also said the assertion that Martin was attending the meeting in his capacity as a local representative rather than Taoiseach was “nonsense”.

Senior staff at the Cork hospital have been raising reports of patient safety risks arising from staffing shortages and restrictions.

In August, CUH chief executive Jennifer Kearney wrote a letter to the government warning that it would not be safe going into winter, with a shortfall of about 1,000 staff.

The letter, which was sent to Martin, called for the urgent approval of 172 priority posts and for the staffing of 21 acute beds.

Since then, a row has played out in the media and Houses of the Oireachtas, between CUH staff and HSE leaders, and opposition parties and government ministers.

Rice said he is “very concerned” about the tone of public debate.

“I think there has been an effort over the last week to discredit Jennifer Kearney,” he told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics programme.

File image of Pádraig Rice Alamy Alamy

“We heard on the radio last Sunday, we saw it at the health committee during the week, and I think it is not acceptable,” he said.

“We have to create a culture in the health service where clinical leaders feel free to speak up when they see foreseeable patient safety risks, and that is what Jennifer Kearney did.

“I think that’s commendable, I think it’s brave, I think we need more people within the health service who are going to speak up, and we have to have a culture where that is allowed, where that’s encouraged, and where that’s supported.

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“We can’t have people silenced, and I think we need assurance that there won’t be punishment for those who speak up.”

Fine Gael TD John Cummins said there has been “a huge increase in budget to the health system”, but “unfortunately, we haven’t seen the productivity alongside that”.

Asked about the comments of Kearney that the hospital would be unsafe by winter, Cummins said: “I appreciate that the CEO has said that, but it is also true that we have budgets and we have to ensure that we maintain our budgets.

“CUH has seen a significant staff increase this year, as it has in previous years, as has the whole health system, and we have to ensure that we are operating, just like in my own department, within budget.

“But we’re not asking people to do more with less; we’re asking people to do more with more, and that is a significant difference here.”

Rice said Cork University Hospital is “under extraordinary pressure”.

He said: “We’ve seen a 12% increase in the admissions at the emergency department, we have two CT scanners that are operating at 50% capacity, and we have pressures right across the board.

“We also know that this hospital is historically underinvested in, and there hasn’t been the same increase in staff over the years, so what we now need to see here is a solution to the problem.

“I think crucially that we need an assurance from the Taoiseach and the Minister for Health that those who speak up, including Jennifer Kearney and the clinical directors, will not be punished for doing so.

“We have a really serious situation here, and we need to get it resolved.

“We also have the extraordinary situation where we’re told by the Tánaiste, the Taoiseach is coming to this meeting not as the Taoiseach, but as a local TD.

“Like, is he going to walk through some door and suddenly not become the Taoiseach? This is the kind of nonsense we’re dealing with.”

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Fingal West Louise O’Reilly said: “I don’t know how the switcheroo goes when the Taoiseach is the Taoiseach one minute, and then he’s just a TD the next, and I’m not sure that sort of chat is very helpful.”

O’Reilly said patients in Cork “should be at the centre of this”.

She added: “Unfortunately, the minister seems more interested in talking about targets and percentages – actually, we need to focus on the patients.”