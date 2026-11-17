THE HEALTH SERVICE overspend for this year is set to come in at €780 million, with cabinet today approving a supplementary estimate to plug the hole.

The government is set to ask the Oireachtas to approve the additional funding.

HSE boss Anne O’Connor is due before the Oireachtas health committee on Wednesday, where the discussion will centre around budgetary matters.

In September, the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) heard that the spending overrun could come to €1 billion.

However, in a bid to reduce the overrun, the HSE introduced various expenditure controls over recent months.

Under the measures, some regional health services deemed to be overspending on payments to staff have had their day-to-day spending powers stripped.

Speaking to The Journal in September, Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said that some regions are performing better than others when it comes to managing budgets.

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She said that the HSE “can’t just keep adding more and more people to the health system”.

“They have to be deployed and used to do better across everywhere. And there are some regions that really are doing that.”

She also confirmed that spending is 8.6% higher than last year.

Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers has also said there is a need for “much greater centralisation” of financial management, despite recent initiatives to decentralise decision-making across the HSE.

The supplementary estimate comes after Labour leader Ivana Bacik called on the government to urgently address the growing budgeting crisis in the health service by properly funding services and reversing restrictions on recruitment across HSE regions.

The Taoiseach today denied there is a recruitment freeze in place.

Bacik said such overspends will have serious consequences for frontline services, healthcare workers and patients.

“Already we have staff and management in our hospitals blowing the whistle, calling out a dearth of resources to properly and safely staff our hospitals and provide the patient care needed. All of this before the flu season fully hits.

“Meanwhile, we have a Government that continues to bury its head in the sand,” said Bacik.