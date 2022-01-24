Several wounded in shooting at lecture theatre in German city

Police are at the scene in the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg

A SINGLE SHOOTER has wounded several people at a lecture theatre in the south-west German city of Heidelberg.

Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator has died but did not give details of the death occurred.

They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city’s university is located.

Police did not specify how many people were wounded or how seriously.

German news agency dpa cited unidentified security sources as saying that the shooter died by suicide.

It also reported, without citing sources, that the gunman is believed to have been a student himself, and that security officials say initial indications are that he did not have any political or religious motive.

Police said the weapon used in the shooting was a long-barrelled firearm.

Heidelberg is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants.

Its university is one of Germany’s best-known.