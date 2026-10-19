Here's What Happened Today: Monday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UNREST: France announced partial curfews in Paris and other cities on Monday after weekend demonstrations over soaring prices degenerated into some of the worst street violence in recent years.
#WEST BANK: Ten people have been arrested in Palestine following attacks by Israeli settlers on European politicians and a Washington Post photographer over the weekend, Israel’s police in the illegally occupied West Bank said on Monday morning.
#WANGARATTA: Australian independent MP Helen Haines was deliberately struck by a car on Monday and suffered “critical injuries”, authorities said, in what Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described as an attack.
#SOUTHWARK CROWN COURT: Russell Brand was grinning “like a clown” after he sexually assaulted a woman in the middle of a crowded Soho bar, a court has heard.
Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across France on Saturday to protest over rising living costs and struggling public services.
The demonstrations were accompanied by serious violence in several cities, with shops looted and public buildings set alight. In the city of Limoges, a fire devastated the historic town hall.
Amid the chaos, a couple were recorded having a drink by the Arc de Triomphe. The video has since gone viral.
A couple were spotted enjoying a drink on a café terrace near the Arc de Triomphe on Saturday, close to where some of the main rioting took place in central Paris. https://t.co/NX6YEjseX6— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 19, 2026
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