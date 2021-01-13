'Level beyond comprehension': 1,750 people now in hospital with Covid-19

Latest hospitalisation numbers as of this morning. Source: Covid-19 Data Hub

THERE ARE CURRENTLY 1,750 people hospitalised with Covid-19 and 158 in ICU.

127 people have been admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours and 104 have been discharged during this period.

The number of people with the disease in hospital continues to near the point of doubling the previous pandemic peak of 881 people in hospital, which was recorded in mid-April last year.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said that “this is a level beyond comprehension”.

“But to assure everyone, our healthcare teams are taking emergency actions to sustain this within a level of control. We appreciate your support,” he said on Twitter this morning.

Our hospitals are treating 1,750 people with #COVID19 & 158 critically ill in ICU. This is a level beyond comprehension. But to assue everyone, our healthcare teams are taking emergency actions to sustain this within a level of control. We appreciate your support. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) January 13, 2021

Yesterday, public health officials reported 3,086 new cases of Covid-19 and 46 additional deaths.

Two of these deaths occurred in December, and the remaining 44 occurred this month.

“Unfortunately this evening we are seeing the effect of the recent surge of infections reflected in the increased mortality we are reporting,” Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Unfortunately, due to the unsustainably high level of Covid-19 infection we have experienced as a country over the past few weeks, sadly these figures are likely to continue for the next period of time. What we can do today, out of respect of those who have lost their lives and those currently in hospital or ICU – and those caring for them – is to hold firm and stay home.”