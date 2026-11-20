HOTELS, SPAS AND restaurants are among the traders that have been urged by the consumer watchdog to fix faults with gift voucher compliance.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) also sent letters to salons, sports and clothing retailers, dentists and takeaways reminding them of the rules around gift vouchers.

In 2019, the rules around gift vouchers in Ireland changed and the core provisions mean vouchers must be valid for at least five years, and any expiry date should be given in writing.

In addition to this, traders must not limit the number of vouchers a consumer can use per transaction and consumers do not have to spend the full voucher in one go.

Traders must refund the remaining value in cash, by card or as another voucher.

The CCPC has said that traders who sold vouchers valid for less than five years should now engage with it and propose remedies for affected consumers.

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In July of this year, the CCPC secured refunds of almost €250,000 from JD Sports to consumers after it was discovered that the retailer had sold gift vouchers valid for only one year, instead of at least five years.

In the letter, the CCPC warns impacted retailers that contacts to its helpline “indicate that consumers continue to experience issues with gift vouchers”.

Aoibhín de Búrca, director of consumer information for the CCPC, said the organisation is “still hearing from consumers who are experiencing issues with gift vouchers”.

“As we approach one of the busiest times of year for the purchase and use of gift vouchers, we are reminding traders of their consumer protection obligations,” said de Búrca.

“Irish gift voucher legislation is clear, and traders selling vouchers must follow the law.

“The legislation is there for consumers and we want consumers to know what their rights are, and to get the full protection and value of the legislation.”

The CCPC reminded consumers that they can read more about gift voucher rules at CCPC.ie, and potential breaches of the legislation can be reported at CCPC.ie/ask.