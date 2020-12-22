#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 22 December 2020
Only six people can attend weddings from 3 January, and worship moves online from 26 December

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 22 Dec 2020, 1:27 PM
7 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock/Petr Pohudka
Image: Shutterstock/Petr Pohudka

THE NUMBER OF people who can attend a wedding will be reduced to six from 3 January.

The move back to some Level 5 restrictions was confirmed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin at a press conference this afternoon.

Up to 10 mourners can attend can attend a funeral, under the new rules. Worship will move back online from 26 December.

Under the current rules, in place until 2 January, 25 people can attend a wedding.

The government is introducing tougher restrictions earlier than planned after a spike in Covid-19 cases in recent days.

The Cabinet has agreed a set of new restrictions, including restaurants and gastro pubs closing at 3pm Christmas Eve.

In a national address just three days out from Christmas, the Taoiseach said household visits will be limited to one other household from 27 December. From 1 January, no household or garden visits will be permitted.

Non-essenrial inter-county travel will not be permitted from 27 December, but people people will be allowed to return to their home place after that date.

The full list of measure can be read here.

