Here’s the Hozier and Jessie Buckley cover of Shane MacGowan’s Fairytale of New York

THE HOZIER AND Jessie Buckley cover of The Pogues’s Fairytale of New York is out now, and Hozier has revealed it was a daunting prospect to cover the Christmas classic.

The cover is part of a Shane MacGowan tribute album, titled 20th Century Paddy: The Songs of Shane MacGowan, which was released today.

Bruce Springsteen, and the aforementioned Hozier and Buckley, are among the stars featured on the album celebrating the late MacGowan, who died on 30 November 2023 at the age of 65.

Kate Moss, Damien Dempsey, David Gray, Johnny Depp, Imelda May and the late Glen Hansard are also among the long list of names that contributed to the album.

Half of the royalties from the album will be donated to the Dublin Simon Community to provide housing and healthcare for those experiencing homelessness.

In a post on social media, Hozier said he felt “somewhat daunted by the prospect” when he realised that he “might end up tackling ‘Fairytale of New York’” for the album.

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The Pogues’ original, featuring the vocals of Kirsty MacColl, was released in 1987.

“It is such a beloved song in Ireland it can seem as though some part of it belongs to the island as a whole,” he added.

Hozier praised MacGowan as “one of those rare artists that was even in his lifetime held in something of a mythologised light”.

“His work is so intimately woven into the tapestry of our country’s musical canon and so definitive of a mode of musical being that it is truly foundational for so much that has followed,” said Hozier.

Meanwhile, he said that “reaching out to Jessie Buckley out of the blue with the impossible ask of joining me on this recording is likely the most brass my neck has ever exhibited”.

“Jessie was utterly skybound at the time,” said Hozier, “moving at a right angle to the earth and about to break the sound barrier, all while caring for a newborn baby and carrying every ounce of it all with a lightness of being that would put any tour-weary musician to shame.

“In the busy aftermath of winning the Oscar for Best Actress for her incredible performance in Hamnet, Jessie still somehow managed to make time for this duet, bringing every ounce of her grace, energy and talent to the studio in London.

“To sing with her on this track, and to do so for such a good cause in aid of Dublin’s Simon Community has been an immense joy.”

What do you make of the cover? Do you like it?

