IT HAS BEEN over 24 hours since the news came that Anne O’Connor had been dismissed as chief executive of the HSE.

While the reason for her removal remains a mystery, we know that the decision was taken by the board of the health service, and that O’Connor plans to challenge the matter “as vigorously as possible”.

The HSE board is appointed by Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, after consultation with the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Norma Foley. It is accountable to both ministers.

According to the HSE website, the board’s membership “bring a range of skills and experience in health policy, governance and finance to guide the HSE”.

The chair of the board received a salary of €80,000 last year, while the rest of the board received just under €15,000, plus expenses ranging from zero to close to €3,000.

The HSE has a ‘one person, one salary’ principle, meaning serving public servants or public-sector employees who sit on state boards do not receive separate board member fees in addition to their primary public salary. This applies to two members of the board.

These are the 11 members on the governing body.

Ciarán Devane

Devane is the chair of the HSE board. He was appointed in September 2018. He received a salary of €80,000 last year, plus around €6,200 in expenses.

Ciarán Devane (right) was appointed by then-health minister Simon Harris in 2018. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

He was formerly the chief executive at Macmillan Cancer Support from 2007 to 2014. He was appointed head of the British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, in 2015. He left this role in 2020.

During his time at the British Council, the organisation was fined £200,000 (€239,000) after his pay surpassed that of the British prime minister without being approved by the UK Treasury.

Any executive payments at the British Council worth more than the British PM’s then-package of £142,500 (€170,000) should have been approved beforehand by the Treasury.

Meanwhile, Devane was knighted in 2015 for his services to cancer patients. In 2018, he was made the first chair of the new HSE board by then-health minister Simon Harris.

He is also the chief executive of the NHS Alliance, an independent membership body that represents the healthcare system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Dr Yvonne Traynor

Traynor is deputy chair of the HSE board and also the chair of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI). She has been on the HSE board since 2019 and was made deputy chair in February.

She has more than 30 years’ experience in the food and chemical sectors, working as a senior chemist and head quality control manager at Henkel, before becoming vice president of regulatory and scientific with Kerry Group in 2015. She left this role in 2020.

Traynor holds a PhD in chemistry from Trinity College Dublin, which resulted in a patent for the nicotine patch. She was chair of Trinity’s School of Chemistry industry advisory board from March 2024 to March 2026.

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Tim Hynes

Hynes is chairperson of the HSE’s Strategy and Reform board subcommittee and spent six months on the CHI board last year.

He also spent eight years at AIB, where he was a chief information officer and then a chief innovation officer.

Before working at AIB, Hynes spent 16 years at Microsoft, working his way up from group manager of the IT helpdesk services to head of IT for Microsoft in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market.

He started his career with a 10-year stint at British American Tobacco, where he was, among other things, brand executive at Russian cigarette brand Yava Gold.

Brendan Whelan

Whelan was appointed to the HSE board in 2021 under the ‘patient advocacy’ provision. He was reappointed in 2024 for a five-year term. As well as a salary of €14,963 last year, Whelan claimed €2,971 in expenses -

He began his career at Bank of Ireland, and left after over three decades as director of operations.

From there, he helped establish Microfinance Ireland and was chair of Special Olympics Ireland from 2015 to 2023. He also established the Social Finance Foundation and Social Enterprise Republic of Ireland (SERI) and is a board member of the latter.

Whelan is also chair of the disability organisation St Catherine’s Association, is chair designate of the National Suicide Research Foundation, and adjunct professor at the business school in University College Cork.

Aogán Ó Fearghail

Ó Fearghail was the first Cavan president of the GAA, a role he held from 2015 to 2018.

Aogán Ó Fearghail was president of the GAA from 2015 to 2018. Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

He is also a school placement tutor with Dublin City University (DCU). He was first appointed to the HSE board in 2019 and reappointed in 2022.

Anne Carrigy

Carrigy was appointed to the board by then-health minister Stephen Donnelly in March 2021 under the provision requiring the candidate to have practised as a member of a health profession. She was reappointed in May 2024 for a five-year term.

She is also the chair of the HSE’s Audit and Risk committee.

A nurse by profession, Carrigy previously served as director of nursing and head of corporate affairs at the Mater Hospital in Dublin before becoming director of the HSE’s serious incident management team. She subsequently became national lead of acute hospital services.

She was appointed to the board of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in May 2025. She has served on a number of boards, including as president of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland and the European Federation of Nursing Professions (FEPI).

Matt Walsh

Walsh was appointed to the HSE board in July 2023 and was reappointed in June 2024 for a three-year term.

A HR professional, he has held a number of senior positions in multinational and semi-state organisations and has worked in soft drinks, aerospace, technology, pharmaceutical and humanitarian sectors.

He holds an MBA and MSc in human resource development, an advanced diploma in applied employment law, and a diploma in company direction from the Institute of Directors in Ireland.

Walsh has worked as an associate partner at Stratis Consulting since 2023.

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Lily Collison

Collison was appointed to the board in September 2024 for a three-year term. She was appointed under the ‘patient advocate’ provision.

Lily Collison is an advocate for cerebral palsy care. Naoise Culhane Naoise Culhane

She is an advocate for cerebral palsy care. Her youngest son Tommy has spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy. She has written and co-authored several books about the condition and is a member of the board of directors of the Cerebral Palsy foundation.

Her older sons Patrick and John Collison cofounded the payment company Stripe.

Collision has a Master’s degree in science and is programme director at Gillette Children’s Healthcare Press. She previously served as a member of the board of Inland Waterways. She has held senior management positions in industry and education over 30 years.

Michael Cawley

Cawley was appointed to the HSE board in September 2024 for a three-year term. He was appointed under the ‘financial expertise’ provision. According to the HSE’s financial report last year, he does not take a salary.

Michael Cawley previously served as the chief operating officer of Ryanair. Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

He is a chartered accountant and formerly acted as chairperson of Linked Finance and Fáilte Ireland, and as the chair of the audit committees of Flutter and Kingspan.

He served as deputy chief executive and chief operating officer of Ryanair from 2002 until 2014.

Kenneth Mealy

A consultant general surgeon, Mealy was also appointed in September 2024 for a three-year term. He was appointed under the provision requiring the candidate to have practised as a member of a health profession. He does not receive fees for being on the board due to the ‘one person, one salary’ rule.

He is the current chair of the Forum of Irish Postgraduate Medical Training Bodies, the National Office of Clinical Audit (NOCA) and the Medical Intern Board. He previously acted as chair of the Surgical Forum and is also a former president of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

Mealy is currently clinical director of the Liver Transplant and HPB Unit at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin.

Patrick Bailey

Bailey was appointed to the HSE board by Carroll MacNeill in November 2025 for a three-year term following a public jobs campaign. He does not receive fees for being on the board due to the ‘one person, one salary’ rule.

He is a governance, risk and assurance professional who started his career training as an accountant at PwC.

According to a biography shared by the government following his appointment, he has held senior governance positions in a number of organisations within financial services, pharmaceuticals, regulatory authorities and public service.

“As an experienced non-executive director and board committee chair, Patrick has extensive experience of board-level expectations and stakeholder requirements when it comes to GRC, organisational strategy, financial oversight/reporting, and evaluating organisational performance,” it said.