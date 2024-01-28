HSE urges parents to ensure children are vaccinated against measles, as case numbers rise in UK

THE HSE HAS urged parents to make sure their children are vaccinated against measles, as the UK sees a spike in case numbers.

The MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

In the UK, there has been a surge in cases, alongside a drop in vaccination rates, with concerns in particular for parts of London and the West Midlands.

Health officials here are keeping “very close watch” as the number of cases have risen around Europe too.

The measles can be “unpleasant” or even “a potentially serious and highly infectious disease”.

To safeguard our communities, the HSE recommends that people make sure they are up to date with MMR vaccine to prevent spread of the disease if cases occur in Ireland.

Dr Lucy Jessop, Director of the National Immunisation Office, HSE said: “The importance of taking precautions to protect both the individual and the community from measles cannot be understated.

“While measles is preventable through vaccination, the virus spreads very quickly between people who are not vaccinated and can have severe consequences, particularly for babies and vulnerable groups.”

She warned that diseases like measles, mumps and rubella can lead to other serious problems including meningitis, hearing loss and problems during pregnancy.”

Dr Jessop also reminded parents that, if their children have missed any vaccines, “it’s not too late to catch up”.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the uptake of the measles vaccine in Ireland is lower than the target set by the World Health Organisation.

On Tuesday, the WHO issued an official warning about measles, saying that cases in Europe have risen by a staggering 4,500%.

EU member states reported 42,200 cases last year, almost 45 times the 941 cases identified in 2022.