AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched into the deaths of around 850 wild Atlantic Salmon in a river in Co Sligo.

The dead salmon were found in the lower Ballisodare River, near Ballisodare, south of Sligo town.

Inland Fisheries Ireland said it is working closely with Ballisodare Fishing Club and other agencies to establish the cause of the deaths.

Other agencies involved in the investigation include the Marine Institute Fish Health Unit, and veterinarians from the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine who are assisting in the expert examination.

File image of the Ballisodare River in Co Sligo, where the fish kill happened.

IFI is also conducting a full environmental analysis within the catchment in an effort to investigate whether water quality issues may be a contributing factor to the deaths.

Dr Cathal Gallagher Deputy CEO of IFI, said the organisation is “saddened by these salmon fatalities, at a time of year when salmon are returning to their river of origin to spawn”.

He said gaining an understanding into the causes of the fish fatalities is “crucial”.

“Salmon populations across Ireland face the threats of water pollution, illegal fishing and climate change, so it’s essential that we do what we can to help this iconic fish species survive and thrive,” said Gallagher.

So far, only adult salmon deaths have been recorded and no other fish species appear to be impacted by the reported fish kill..

IFI said it will continue its investigation to “establish the root cause of this large loss of returning adult salmon”.

IFI is the State agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats and has urged the public to report instances of fish kills, water pollution, habitat destruction, or illegal fishing to its confidential number on 0818 34 74 24.