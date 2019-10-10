This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 10 October, 2019
Passengers grounded after Extinction Rebellion protester 'infiltrates' Dublin-bound London flight

The man – who said he was “extremely sorry” for inconveniencing passengers – was later restrained by police and removed.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 11:36 AM
1 hour ago 20,392 Views 60 Comments
A DUBLIN-BOUND flight from London City Airport was grounded this morning after an Extinction Rebellion protester “infiltrated” the airplane. 

It’s understood the plane was on the runway and that flight attendants were demonstrating safety instructions when the man began walking up the cabin aisle. 

In a video posted today on Twitter, the man can be seen speaking with passengers and telling them about the threat of climate change, as a steward attempts to defuse the situation.

He said he was “extremely sorry” if passengers were inconvenienced by his presence before proceeding to inform passengers of the Extinction Rebellion protests taking place at the airport. 

The man is later seen being restrained by airport police officers and the plane has since taken off. 

His interruption comes as hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists attempted to shut down the airport by blocking the main entrance for passengers.

The activists are attempting a three-day “Hong Kong-style occupation of the terminal building” to highlight what they claim is the “incompatibility” of the east London airport’s planned £2 billion expansion with meeting the Government’s legally binding commitment to go net carbon neutral by 2050.

Police made several arrests as the group sat and chanted “Fly today, gone tomorrow” in unison, as members of the public struggled to get past with their suitcases.

Those arriving for flights were redirected to a second terminal entrance by security workers and were not allowed to enter the building without showing their boarding cards first.

airp Extinction Rebellion protesters at London City Airport this morning. Source: PA Images

In Westminster in central London, tents and protesters had been cleared away from the roads leading into Parliament Square.

But the streets around Parliament and Whitehall remained closed to traffic, apart from cyclists, amid a heavy police presence in the area.

At Trafalgar Square, tents, banners with messages such as “This is change” and a hearse still blocked the roads, and a protest camp occupied the pedestrian area of the square.

In Dublin, meanwhile, Extinction Rebellion protesters have set up at camp for the week at Merrion Square. 

Yesterday, activists brought their protest to Penneys and Brown Thomas stores in Dublin, staging a fashion show on O’Connell Street.

Protesters assembled around a mock fashion catwalk outside Penneys on the third day in a global week of action by the group. 

The group quickly moved off after they realised they were blocking a bus lane, and someone noted the group are supportive of public transport.

Tuesday evening saw a number of protesters forcibly lifted and carried away by the garda public order unit, who were attempting to clear Kildare Street in order for politicians to leave the Dáil, as activists had settled in front of the main gates.

The protestors sang: “Gardaí, we love you, we’re doing this for your children too” as a number of men and women were carried away in order to clear the roadway.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy and Press Association

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

