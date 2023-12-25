In photos: Swimmers brave the Christmas Day dip

TAKING A DIP in the Atlantic ocean or the Irish sea has become somewhat of a Christmas Day tradition in some coastal communities.
It is windy but mostly dry in the east today, while the west coast has a higher chance of rain.
Overall, temperatures are staying relatively mild for mid-winter.
Here’s how some of the swimmers who braved the cold got on.
At the Forty Foot, swimmers braced themselves on the steps for the chilly water.
Some swimmers got extra festive, dawning santa hats on their swim.
Many took on the challenge in aid of charity. Niki and Dave McCarthy are the organisers of the annual Christmas Day Dip at Dundag shore, Muckross Lake, which supports AWARE. The charity helps people with depression and bipolar disorder.
One reader shared footage of the crowd on Portmarnock beach, Co Dublin this morning.
On the count of three, dozens of people rushed into the water.
The wild weather in the west didn’t stop these swimmers!
In Leitrim, many swimmers entered the water fully-clothes, some in Mrs Clause ensembles, others supporting Irish Guide Dogs.
Seasoned swimmers from the Noels and Nuala’s swimming group opted for a lake for their Christmas Day dip.
In Co Meath, the Laytown swimmers, who are no strangers to a chilly dip, hopped in for a selfie.
Merry-makers also got active in other ways. The GOAL Mile is a running event held throughout December across Ireland. The funds raised are donated to people whose lives have been shattered by conflict, disease and climate change internationally.
Even the little ones got involved!
