THE HSE DOES not know how many alleged abuse and neglect notifications have been raised about people receiving HSE services for older people.

The health service receives thousands of safeguarding referrals in relation to older people but The Journal Investigates can reveal major gaps in how these are recorded.

The outcomes of the most serious safeguarding concerns, those which are passed on to the gardaí for further investigation, are also not recorded on the HSE’s own safeguarding system, according to data obtained through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

These gaps are part of a system with siloed safeguarding and a lack of follow-up on abuse investigation outcomes in Ireland’s home care sector, The Journal Investigates has uncovered.

There is also a lack of detailed data about home care, compared to nursing homes, because home care has been historically unregulated. The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) is to become the home care regulator once new laws, passed in July, are commenced.

As part of this investigation, we also found that domestic cameras are causing disputes between the HSE and families whose relatives are receiving care. Read these findings, published earlier today >>

The HSE received almost 12,200 safeguarding referrals relating to alleged, suspected or confirmed abuse of adults aged 65 and over during the 18 months between 1 January 2025 and 1 July 2026, data obtained by FOI reveals.

Over 5,300 referrals were related to someone in receipt of older person’s services: 989 were in relation to people receiving home care and 3,582 concerned people in older persons’ residential care. The other 750 were related to people receiving older persons’ day services, other residential care or respite care.

But this is not the full picture as the HSE “does not consistently record whether an individual is in receipt of an older person’s service.”

The HSE said “it is not possible to accurately identify all safeguarding referrals relating specifically to people using older persons services, including home care services and residential care” by using their current case management system.

When The Journal Investigates asked for safeguarding referral data relating to older persons’ services, to work around this lack of detail in their system the HSE instead provided all referrals for those aged 65 and over. The health service said that this may include people receiving other HSE support, such as disability services.

The data provided does not include those “under 65 years of age who were receiving services typically associated with older persons services, including some residents of designated centres for older persons.”

The HSE told us that many services “provide care to people both over and under 65 years so they cannot be just defined as an ‘older persons service’” and that “consequently, the information provided does not represent a definitive count of safeguarding referrals relating to users of older persons services.”

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The spokesperson added that the information “should therefore be interpreted as the best available estimate based on the data recorded within the HSE safeguarding data system”.

The majority of the almost 12,200 referrals concerned alleged physical abuse (2,018). People were also frequently referred due to alleged psychological abuse (1,885) and alleged neglect (1,185).

Lack of recording of garda referral outcomes

A safeguarding concern is passed on to the gardaí when it is serious or could be criminal. 200 referrals relating to alleged abuse and neglect of people over 65 were passed on during the period.

The HSE does not record any information about the outcome of such referrals, The Journal Investigates can reveal.

“Information on whether the HSE received an outcome from An Garda Síochána, and the nature of any such outcome, is not recorded within the HSE safeguarding data system,” according to the FOI response.

“Information relating to the outcomes of Garda investigations is not held centrally by the HSE.”

When such information is received from the gardaí, the HSE said that “it may be recorded on individual client files by the relevant organisation” which could be “held by the HSE, non-HSE services, or private care providers”.

The HSE told The Journal Investigates “in line with the Department of Health national policy framework for adult safeguarding,” there is ongoing engagement between the HSE and a number of statutory agencies including the gardaí “on ways to strengthen information sharing arrangements and collaboration on adult safeguarding.”

It is also “being informed by the recent guidance published by the Data Protection Commission on information sharing in the adult safeguarding area.”

Adult safeguarding in Ireland is ‘siloed’

These gaps in the HSE’s safeguarding system are part of a pattern of poor data sharing between social care and policing services, our team has found.

Amanda Phelan, who researches elder abuse in the community at Dublin City University (DCU), told The Journal Investigates “adult safeguarding is quite siloed” so information isn’t always shared between the guards and the social care system.

“If a theft is reported regarding an older person to the police, they don’t necessarily contact the adult safeguarding service,” she said.

“It’s a bit like domestic violence, people know it’s happening, but if the person themselves is not prepared to take it further, then it’s in a limbo where we can’t prosecute because the person isn’t going to give a statement.”

Related Reads ‘Those cameras were her German Shepherd’: Home cameras causing disputes between families and HSE

Garda vetting is a check carried out by the Garda National Vetting Bureau. It is mandatory for people employed to work with children or vulnerable people, including home carers.

This criminal record check examines if someone has certain convictions in Ireland and internationally as well as pending prosecutions.

Home and Community Care Ireland, which represents private home care providers, told The Journal Investigates that the HSE distributed updated guidance to its home care providers in June with criteria of what is needed to employ healthcare assistants.

The guidance includes 12 requirements that must be met when recruiting home carers, including in-person interviews, identity checks, verification of qualifications and obtaining two references, as well as garda vetting.

'Adult safeguarding is quite siloed,' according to DCU's Amanda Phelan. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Department of Health told us they remain “committed to strengthening measures that support and protect older people who may be at risk of abuse”.

A spokesperson referenced the national policy framework for adult safeguarding, published in December 2025 for the health and social care sectors.

They said this includes “a range of both legislative and non-legislative commitments that will significantly expand and strengthen existing supports and protections for adults at risk of harm across the health and social care sector” and that it “will extend across all public, private and voluntary health and social care services.”

When it comes to implementation, the Department said that “a number of actions are being progressed” and it is “actively working on preparing a General Scheme of an Adult Safeguarding Bill.” This is “expected to be finalised for approval and publication in the coming months.”

New regulations don’t strengthen carer vetting

In July, the government committed to regulating home care and made it a statutory obligation for Ireland’s more than 100 private home care providers to register with HIQA.

Private home care companies will have two years to register. The law introduces inspections of home care companies’ business premises, or offices, but not homes where home care is being carried out. Business residences of private care companies will also be inspected.

Age Action told us “the importance of legislating for adult safeguarding, including rigorous standards for care provision and safeguarding adults who are vulnerable in all settings, cannot be understated. Home settings present particular safeguarding risks, both for the person being cared for, and the people providing care.”

Although providers must register, there is currently no obligation for home carers or healthcare assistants to be on a professional register themselves.

In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, home carers join a professional register for paid carers. If they lose their registration, they cannot continue working in care roles. This is not the case for carers in Ireland.

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Jayne Connery is the founder of Care Campaign for the Vulnerable, a charity that supports vulnerable adults and their families in the UK and Ireland. She said:

“Individual care workers are not personally registered with any independent statutory regulator in the way that nurses, doctors and social workers are. It’s unacceptable when you think that they’re caring for our most vulnerable”.

The Journal Investigates requested the number of nurses in Ireland who have been sanctioned by their own professional registration bodies, owing to concerns around their conduct with elderly nursing home residents.

Between the start of 2024 and June 2026, the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland received 49 complaints about the conduct of nurses working in nursing homes and designated centres for older people. These complaints resulted in 15 sanctions, with three nurses being suspended or struck off.

A statutory register for healthcare assistants “would improve public confidence and strengthen accountability,” Connery said. “We must ensure that individuals who pose a substantiated risk to vulnerable people cannot simply move between employers without appropriate scrutiny.”

The Department of Health told us that the Health (Amendment) (Home Support Providers) Act 2026 will introduce “the registration and regulation by HIQA and the Chief Inspector of Social Services of all public, private and voluntary home support providers in Ireland.”

This was signed into law in July 2026 and “is envisaged” to be commenced within 12 months of enactment, according to the Department, so by July 2027.

This does not include a statutory register for healthcare assistants. However, the Department said the registration system that is being introduced “will ensure that registered home support providers do not operate below the standard set by ministerial regulations.”

The Journal Investigates

Reporter: Francesca Gilks • Editor: Maria Delaney • Social Media: Cliodhna Travers • Main Image Design: Lorcan O’Reilly