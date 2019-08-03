Investigation launched after child in Galway creche diagnosed with E coli

THE HSE HAS launched an investigation following a confirmed case of E coli in a child at a creche in Co Galway.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie earlier this week, the HSE said the Department of Public Health and the HSE West was investigating a possible case of E coli (also known as VTEC) in a child who attends a creche in south Galway.

It is believed the creche is question is located in Kinvara.

The HSE told the TheJournal.ie today that one case of E coli has now been confirmed at the creche.

It said that routine investigations are ongoing “as per national guidance on management of VTEC cases”.

“The appropriate control measures are being undertaken and there is currently no evidence that a VTEC outbreak associated with the creche is occuring,” it said.

The creche remains open, according to the HSE.

It is understood that an email from the HSE was circulated to staff members at the creche earlier this week information them that it had been made aware of a “probable case” of E coli.

E coli infection typically causes diarrhoea, sometimes bloody, with abdominal cramps.

It can spread in a number of ways, including from person-to-person through consuming contaminated food or water, contact with infected animals or contamination in the environment.

The majority of cases of E coli get better with no treatment and without hospitalisation.

However, the most serious complication is Haemolytic Uraemic Syndrome (HUS) which happens in up to 10% of E coli cases. This can lead to anaemia and kidney failure and requires intensive medical treatment.

More information about E coli is available on the Health Protection Surveillance website here.

The creche in question declined to comment when contacted by TheJournal.ie.