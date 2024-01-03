At least 70 people killed and 170 wounded in bombings in Iran at ceremony near general's grave

AT LEAST 70 people have been killed and 170 wounded in Iran as two explosions in quick succession struck a crowd marking the anniversary of Revolutionary Guards general Qassem Soleimani.

The incident took place near the grave of the head of foreign operations of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in the southern city of Kerman, state television reported.

Shortly before, it had reported two blasts near the mosque. There was no immediate word on the cause of the blasts.

Images on state television showed several ambulances and rescue personnel in the area.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that a number of people were also wounded in the explosions.

“The incident is a terrorist attack,” Rahman Jalali, the deputy governor of Kerman province where Soleimani is buried, told the television.

Soleimani headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, overseeing military operations across the Middle East.

He was killed in a US drone strike just outside Baghdad airport and remains a revered figure in Iran.

