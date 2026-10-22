Solid fuel burning and traffic causing health problems, says EPA

AIR POLLUTION FROM traffic and solid fuel burning are having a negative effect on health in Ireland, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has warned.

A new air quality report shows that overall, Ireland’s air quality is quite good – but we still have to try to make it even cleaner to avoid negative health impacts.

The European Environment Agency estimates that around 1,500 premature deaths in Ireland each year are related to air pollution.

Today’s new EPA report shows that in 2025, Ireland met the EU’s legal air quality limits.

The level of most pollutants in Irish air has steadily declined and air quality has been improving.

However, the EU’s legal limits on pollutants are set to get stricter from 2030, and Ireland will need to work between now and then to ensure that it does not surpass those limits in the future.

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For some pollutants, like PM10 (fine particulate matter) and 03 (ozone), Ireland’s current levels would already be below the future EU limits, but some others would not align with the limits everywhere in the country.

For example, nitrogen oxide levels are currently within the future EU limits at 72% of Ireland’s 113 monitoring stations, meaning work will need to be done at more than one in five to bring those levels down.

PM2.5 (fine particulate matter even smaller than PM10, primarily from solid fuel burning) levels are currently within the future EU limits at 93% of stations.

Guidelines from the World Health Organization with a 2040 target date are a further reach. Only 7%, 10% and 25% of stations would currently be within those guidelines for PM2.5, ozone and nitrogen oxide respectively, the EPA said, though 87% of stations would be compliant for PM10 levels.

Health problems

Instances of poor air pollution at the local level caused by events like traffic or the burning of solid fuels have a negative impact on health, the EPA said, and local authorities should intervene to address them.

In particular, local authorities must enforce compliance with solid fuel regulations that ban the sale of smoky fuels, the EPA said.

They should also promote home retrofitting and deliver infrastructure that supports walking and cycling as alternative transport options in their local area.

Director of the EPA’s office of radiation protection and environmental monitoring Pat Byrne said that continued improvement in air quality is possible with “practical local action and sustained investment in supporting cleaner heating, promoting home energy retrofitting, improving public transport and encouraging active travel”.

“By focusing support on communities most affected by air pollution, we can reduce health risks, improve quality of life and ensure healthier futures for those communities.”