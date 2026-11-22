BOARDED-UP HOUSES AND crumbling buildings are a common feature of towns and cities across Ireland.

Bringing vacant and derelict buildings back into use is one of the ways the government aims to increase the supply of homes and address social housing shortages.

Last month, just one property in the entire country was the subject of a council application to An Coimisiún Pleanála for compulsory acquisition, according to The Journal’s review of the commission’s listings.

The figure highlights how the number of houses that councils attempt to CPO via the commission can vary significantly month to month.

An average of 8.7 houses have gone through the process each month this year, though this is skewed by the figure for September, when there were 24; the month before that, there were just three.

The number varies each month because of the way the system works.

If a local authority wants to CPO a derelict property and its owner does not raise an objection, then the process is straightforward; however, if the property owner objects, then it becomes a planning appeal before the commission.

Kilkenny County Council applied to acquire a two-storey terraced house at 10 Blackmill Street in Kilkenny city.

The application is the council’s second attempt to acquire the house through a compulsory purchase order (CPO), after an earlier order was annulled by the planning authority in 2021.

Under laws introduced in 1990, local authorities maintain Derelict Sites Registers and can impose an annual levy on properties that remain on them.

When an objection to a council’s proposed compulsory acquisition under the Derelict Sites Act is made and not withdrawn, the council must seek the consent of An Coimisiún Pleanála before it can acquire the property.

The Housing Act also allows local authorities to acquire vacant homes by CPO, which must be submitted to the commission for confirmation.

The commission considers the council’s case and any objections before deciding whether an acquisition can proceed.

The number of properties that councils seek to acquire through the commission each month is usually relatively small.

Councils also acquire properties through compulsory purchase without requiring the commission’s consent under the derelict sites process.

It is worth noting, however, that Ireland’s councils successfully CPO other properties without having to go to the commission, which helps bring derelict properties back into use.

The Journal reported in March that Ireland’s local authorities acquired 99 properties through CPOs in 2025, including houses and land intended for housing.

We have tracked the properties and sites involved in applications to the commission since April last year.

We have also been keeping track of the vacant and derelict properties that councils have applied to the commission to acquire via CPO since April last year.

This list shows the total number of applications made to An Coimisiún Pleanála by councils to CPO derelict properties since our series began in 2025:

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In September, Tipperary County Council was the only local authority to apply to the commission to compulsorily acquire a derelict site.

The application concerned Glen Court in Emly, an unfinished estate where local reporting has identified 24 vacant houses.

10 Blackmill Street (Kilkenny)

10 Blackmill Street Google Street View Google Street View

Kilkenny County Council lodged its application to acquire 10 Blackmill Street with An Coimisiún Pleanála on 23 October.

The commission describes the property as a derelict site and says the case is due to be decided by 16 February next year.

In a notice published in September, the council said it intended to acquire the two-storey terraced dwelling under the Derelict Sites Act.

The notice listed Angela Rungen as its reputed owner and allowed for objections to be made to the council by 5 October.

The council previously sought to acquire the same house under housing and planning legislation in 2020, with a view to refurbishing it and bringing it into residential use.

An inspector’s report from that case said the house had been included on the council’s list of vacant properties in April 2018.

The council said it had contacted the owner about the property before beginning the CPO process.

At an oral hearing in June 2021, Rungen and her daughter said the house was a family holiday home and had been visited regularly before health issues and the pandemic restricted travel.

They accepted that maintenance was needed but opposed the council’s attempt to acquire it.

The inspector found that the council had demonstrated a need to address vacancy and housing demand and considered the house suitable for refurbishment.

However, he recommended that the order be annulled, finding that acquiring the former family home would have a disproportionate effect on its owner, particularly in the circumstances of the pandemic.

An Bord Pleanála, the predecessor to An Coimisiún Pleanála, annulled the CPO in July 2021.

The case appears to have come before the commission after the family objected to the CPO again.

Kilkenny County Council’s town regeneration office investigates reports of derelict properties and can use measures including compulsory acquisition to try to bring them back into use.

In a management report published in June, the council said 117 homes across the city and county had been removed from dereliction and were occupied following the work of its regeneration and vacancy teams.

The same report said €8.5 million had been paid to successful applicants under the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant scheme.

By the end of May, the council had recorded 423 applications, 352 approvals or approvals in principle, and 152 grant drawdowns.

The council has also pursued the compulsory acquisition of other sites.

In September, it published a notice that it intended to acquire a derelict site at Watree, Gowran; a subsequent vesting notice was published this month.