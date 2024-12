The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Republic of Ireland 1

Wales 2

Wales win 3-1 on aggregate

WALES BROKE IRISH hearts to win tonight’s second leg Euro 2025 play-off final at the Aviva Stadium and qualify for their first major tournament.

A Hannah Cain penalty — after a VAR decision — and another goal from Carrie Jones denied Ireland of historic Euros qualification. Anna Patten grabbed a late goal to give Ireland a chance to rescue their campaign in the closing minutes, but they ultimately fell to a 2-1 defeat and 3-2 loss on aggregate.

