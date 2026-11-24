IRISH AUTHORS EOIN Colfer and Jessica Scott-Whyte have been shortlisted for the inaugural Children’s Booker Prize.

The prize celebrates the best contemporary fiction for children aged eight to 12 and the winner will be chosen by a mixed panel of adult and child judges.

Eight books have been shortlisted, including the graphic novel War, which is co-written by Colfer.

War book jacket

It’s described as a “powerful and timely graphic novel that explores the effects of war” and is recommended for readers aged nine and over.

Colfer is a former Laureate na nÓg (the Children’s Laureate of Ireland) and an award-winning author of over 35 books.

His Artemis Fowl series has sold over 30 million copies worldwide, has been translated into 48 languages and has been made into a live-action film starring Judi Dench and Colin Farrell.

Séamus Almost Famous by Jessica Scott-Whyte also makes the shortlist.

It’s billed as a “laugh-out-loud illustrated chapter book for anyone who has ever felt like the odd one out” and is recommended for readers aged eight and over.

Séamis Almost Famous book jacket

Scott-Whyte’s debut book The Asparagus Bunch was shortlisted for the Irish Book Awards in 2022, and Séamus Almost Famous is her second book.

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Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Scott-Whyte said she was “completely speechless and floored” when she learned she was shortlisted for the inaugural award.

She said the book follows Séamus from Co Kilkenny, and everyone in his family, including his dog, is famous locally.

So, on his 11th birthday, he “decides he has to become famous by any means necessary”.

Meanwhile, she said the Children’s Booker Prize is “important” for children’s books and that “now is the moment to get momentum behind children’s books and getting children reading to future generations”.

She added: “Reading is reading. Whether it’s comics, graphic novels, chapter books, picture books, everything should be celebrated and it’s important that all kids find a book or a format that they enjoy and get stuck into the world of reading with.”

Scott-Whyte has three young children herself and acknowledged that she also has to do “battle with screens and tablets”.

“But in our situation, we’ve never tried to make it all about screens being bad. They’re there, and they do at times serve a purpose, there is great TV out there, but it’s more about being positive around books.

“Get to the library, there’s always so much there on offer and it’s about making sure all our kids, with all their different interests and quirks and passions, find things that they can relate to in books.”

Meanwhile, Scott-Whyte has an office job alongside being an author and said writing is her “creative outlet”.

“Having kids myself and seeing how they were living their lives, really inspired me to then write a book.

“Séamus is, at the end of the day, a book about family life and the complications of family life and the chaos of family life, which I love most days myself.”

The winning book will be announced at a ceremony in London on 2 February 2027.