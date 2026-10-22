Vincent Browne, Nikita Hand and Manchán Magan among nominees for An Post Irish Book Awards

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REPORTERS, SPORTS STARS, chefs and campaigners are among the authors shortlisted for this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards.
Authors and illustrators shortlisted include Maggie O’Farrell, Manchán Magan, Djamel White, Tana French, Nikita Hand, Vincent Browne, James McClean, Katriona O’Sullivan, Colm Tóibín and Louise Kennedy.
The 19 short categories include Novel of the Year, Irish-published book of the year, Irish-language book of the year and An Post Bookshop of the Year.
The public can now vote for their favourite books of the year on the An Post Irish Book Awards website. Voting remains open until 6pm on Friday, 13 November.
Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in the Convention Centre Dublin on Tuesday, 1 December.
The overall An Post Irish Book of the Year winner of the competition will be announced during a one-hour television special, hosted by Oliver Callan, on RTÉ One on 10 December.
Six books are nominated in the Best Irish-Published Book of the Year award in association with The Journal.
The nominees for the category are:
The Journal readers can look out for extracts from the shortlisted books in this category on our site and apps over the coming weeks.
Sinéad McCorry, chairperson of awards, said: “This year’s An Post Irish Book Awards shortlist is a wonderful reflection of the depth and diversity of talent across Irish writing.”
“As we celebrate the Awards’ 21st anniversary, it is fantastic to see such a strong mix of established and new writers represented across the categories, alongside the publishers, illustrators and booksellers who play such an important role in bringing these stories to readers.”
Here’s the full An Post Irish Book Awards 2026 shortlist:
Eason Novel of the Year
TheJournal.ie Best Irish-Published Book of the Year
Hodges Figgis History Book of the Year
Dubray Biography of the Year
Irish Book Week Non-Fiction Book of the Year
Bookstation Lifestyle Book of the Year
Eason Sports Book of the Year
The Last Word Listeners’ Choice Award
Library Association of Ireland Author / Illustrator of the Year
Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year
The Book Centre Crime Fiction Book of the Year in association with The Irish Independent
WHSmith Popular Fiction Book of the Year in association with Ireland AM
Children’s Book of the Year – Junior
Children’s Book of the Year – Senior
International Education Services Teen and Young Adult Book of the Year, in honour of John Treacy
Gradam Love Leabhar Gaeilge Leabhar Ficsin Gaeilge na Bliana
New Irish Writing Best Short Story in association with The Irish Independent
New Irish Writing Best Poetry in association with The Irish Independent
An Post Bookshop of the Year (in alphabetical order)
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