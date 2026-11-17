AN IRISH MAN has been charged by authorities in the state of New York over the alleged “destruction” of a military aircraft valued at approximately $60 million (€54.6 million) at Shannon Airport in April.

Daithí Ó Corráin, also known as David Curran, is accused of breaking into a US Air National Guard C-130H Hercules and causing damage that permanently grounded the aircraft.

The 48-year-old faces a charge of destruction of government property, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, New York prosecutors announced today.

Ó Corráin is currently charged with similar criminal damage offences in Ireland in relation to the incident.

The New York indictment alleges that Ó Corráin breached Shannon Airport’s security perimeter on the morning of 11 April before approaching the aircraft, which was parked on a taxiway while travelling on a military assignment.

Prosecutors allege he broke the locking mechanism on its rear crew door and barricaded himself inside using supplies and tools he had brought with him.

An image of some of the interior damage to the aircraft. New York Attorney's Office New York Attorney's Office

Inside, he allegedly cut bundles of wiring and hydraulic lines, destroyed every gauge in the cockpit and punctured air ducts.

The indictment also alleges that he crimped a liquid oxygen line and brought capsules of gallium, a metal capable of damaging aluminium, onto the aircraft.

Several hours later, the aircraft’s crew returned to prepare for departure and spotted Ó Corráin through a cockpit window, according to prosecutors.

They allege that crew members then saw him emerge through a roof hatch and strike the aircraft’s exterior with an axe.

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An image from the scene of the alleged incident. New York Attorney's Office New York Attorney's Office

He is also accused of pouring unidentified substances and placing objects, including ball bearings, into its fuel tanks.

Gardaí subsequently arrived and arrested him.

US prosecutors said the damage rendered the aircraft inoperable and that it “will not return to active flight status”. United States Department of Justice

They allege the incident followed months of preparation, including research into the aircraft, purchases of tools and materials, and the use of an aircraft-tracking app.

FBI official James C. Barnacle Jr said Ó Corráin had allegedly carried out a “deliberate, planned attack” that caused tens of millions of dollars in damage.

US attorney Jamie McDonald thanked Irish authorities for their assistance with the investigation.

“These charges send a clear and powerful message that attacks on US military assets—and thus our national security—will not be tolerated,” McDonald added.

Limerick court appearance

Ó Corráin, whose address was given as Blarney Street in Cork city, appeared before Limerick District Court in April charged with criminal damage to the aircraft and an airport perimeter fence, as well as trespassing on a taxiway.

He was initially refused bail following garda objections.

Shannon Airport suspended operations for less than half an hour during the incident, causing slight delays to two departing flights.

Gardaí, airport police, airport fire and rescue personnel and Defence Forces members responded to the incident.

Today’s announcement from the New York attorney’s office did not state whether authorities intend to seek his extradition.