AN IRISH MAN has been injured when he was caught in the crossfire between gunmen at a housing estate in the French city of Rennes.

The man, who is in his 50s, was one of two people shot in the incident – he is in a critical condition in hospital having been shot a number of times including an injury to the chest.

The second man received less serious injuries to his legs – both men were said by local police to be innocent victims of the shooting.

The incident happened in the Villejean area of the city at 7.30pm French time (6.30pm Irish time) on Saturday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is “aware of the incident and stands ready to provide consular assistance”.

Advertisement

Reports in Ouest France, a French website covering the west of France, said that two masked men opened fire. It is believed the man has been living in the area for a number of years.

The local Mayor Nathalie Appéré visited the scene yesterday and met with police – she described the area as the Slab Kennedy.

In a statement Appéré said that for the last three weeks there has been a “territorial war” between drug traffickers in the city with Villejean one of the areas most affected.

“The explosion of drug trafficking and the violence it generates are a major threat to our country, to our security, to our cohesion, to our institutions.

“After the mayors of large cities, it is now all the mayors of France who are confronted with this scourge. We need a real national plan to combat drug trafficking. And for tenfold increased resources to be allocated to it,” she said.

A similar shooting happened on 5 January in the area when a large amount of shots were randomly fired.