Irish young people willing to cut down on flying and eat less meat, report finds

YOUNG PEOPLE IN Ireland are willing to cut down on flying and eat less meat, but believe the Government has the responsibility to bring about change, according to research.

Most young people report high levels of support for pro-climate policies, with the majority in favour of banning domestic flights (57%) and implementing car-free zones in town- and city-centres (57%).

The findings are contained in Environmental Protection Agency-funded research, published by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), of people in Ireland aged 16-24.

The study found that young people judge environmental action to be urgent, are willing to change lifestyles and want stronger pro-climate policies.

78% of people are in favour of fines for businesses that exceed emission targets, while 71% are in favour of lowering taxes for carbon neutral goods.

While expressing broad support for more radical action on climate by government, business and individuals, most young people struggled to identify which individual changes would have the greatest impact on carbon emissions.

Less than half (43%) are aware that avoiding long-haul flights is a high-impact behaviour. However, more than half (55%) intend to limit the number of flights they take in the future. 30% of young people intent to avoid flying where possible.

The report also found that 47.8% of young people plan to eat less meat and 22.5% intend to eat no meat.

Ylva Andersson, lead author of the report, said: “Overall, our results show that young people in Ireland are concerned about climate change and highly motivated to act.

“But they will need resources and leadership to act on these motivations, given the complexity of the issues and young people’s limited understanding of how they can best help reduce emissions.”

Dr Eimear Cotter, director of the EPA’s Office of Evidence and Assessment, said: “The environmental challenges facing Ireland can only be addressed if all citizens and stakeholders are engaged and empowered.

“The EPA is encouraged by the findings of this research, funded as part of the EPA-ESRI research programme, which shows that over 90% of young people in Ireland feel that protecting their environment is very important.

“The EPA places a high value and sense of urgency, on engaging with this audience to foster a greater understanding, a genuine sense of ownership and hope for the future.”

Includes reporting by Press Association