TWO OF IRELAND’S most recent Oscar winners, Jessie Buckley and Cillian Murphy, are set to star in Steven Spielberg’s first western, an adaptation of Irish author Kevin Barry’s novel The Heart in Winter.

The film will bring together the two Irish actors alongside Mark Rylance, with a screenplay by One Battle After Another director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Entertainment outlet Deadline first reported the project, which is reportedly being developed at Focus Features for release in 2028.

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Spielberg told Deadline that Buckley and Murphy were his first choices.

“Jessie and Cillian were the first people to ever come to mind for this and they also have never made a film together,” Spielberg said.

Barry’s 2024 novel is set in 1891 and follows two lovers fleeing across the American West in search of a new life.

Murphy and Buckley will play the central couple.

Spielberg told Deadline that the plan is to begin filming in winter 2027.