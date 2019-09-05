Johnson tells Pence that the UK has a 'gigantic chlorinated chicken' on the opposition benches

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson repeated his ‘chlorinated chicken’ dig at opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn during his meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence in Downing Street today.

While discussing ways of increasing free trade between the two nations post-Brexit, Johnson said that he is “not too keen” on chlorinated chicken being allowed into the UK as part of a trade deal.

“We have a gigantic chlorinated chicken of our own, here, on the opposition benches,” he quipped.

The White House pool report on the meeting noted that Pence “seemed to chuckle” at the comment.

It was the second time in as many days that Johnson referred to the Labour leader as a “chlorinated chicken”.

In a heated exchange in the House of Commons yesterday he said: “There’s only one chlorinated chicken that I can see in this House, and he’s on that bench.”

Johnson was referring to the American practice of washing chicken with chemicals to kill pathogens such as salmonella and E. coli — a process that’s banned in the European Union.

There are fears that chlorinated chicken will be on the shelves in British shops if the UK relaxes its food safety standards to secure a deal with the US after it leaves the EU.

Thank you Prime Minister @BorisJohnson for the warm welcome to @10DowningStreet! We met at a historic moment in the life of both of our nations. I’m proud to report that under President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership and your own, the special relationship is as strong as ever. pic.twitter.com/ZdxVuAvFRG — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) September 5, 2019 Source: Vice President Mike Pence /Twitter

As well as a “chlorinated chicken” the prime minister has also dubbed Corbyn a “great big girl’s blouse” for his refusal to back the government’s push for a general election.

Johnson also told Pence that the National Health Service (NHS) is not on the table as part of any deal between the two nations.

During his visit to Ireland earlier this week the Vice President urged Ireland and the EU to negotiate with Johnson “in good faith” to secure a Brexit deal that “respects the UK’s sovereignty”.

“As soon as Brexit is complete we look forward to having a new free trade agreement that will make the ties that bind our nations together even stronger!” he tweeted after today’s meeting.