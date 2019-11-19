Johnson v Corbyn: Key moments from the first televised UK election debate

TRUST IN POLITICIANS, the Union and Prince Andrew were among the topics discussed by the leaders in the first televised debate of the UK general election.

UK Prime Minister and Tory leader Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn went head-to-head tonight, after the Lib Dems and SNP lost a legal challenge to take part.



Throughout the hour-long debate, Boris Johnson attempted to steer the debate towards Brexit, while Corbyn tried to push issues like the NHS, wealth inequality, and housing.

Jeremy Corbyn and Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn came under pressure to clarify what side he would campaign for if there was a second referendum.

“Corbyn cannot tell us which side he would campaign in that referendum,” Johnson said towards the start of the debate.

Corbyn clarified that he would negotiate a new deal with the EU, and put that deal along with the option to Remain, to the public in a second referendum next year, if he won enough support to form a government on 12 December.

In response to accusations from Johnson that this would be another delay, Corbyn said accused Johnson of being misleading by saying that his “oven-ready” Brexit deal wouldn’t have “Brexit done” by the 31 January next year.

“That idea that the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s deal can be dealt with and finished by the end of January is such nonsense,” he said.

What he is proposing is a trade deal which will take at least seven years to negotiate whilst at the same time saying he will negotiate a special trade deal with the European Union. The two things are actually incompatible.

Boris Johnson and the Union

When asked by a member of the audience whether Brexit was more important than the Union, Corbyn gave a long and winding answer, while Johnson said succinctly: “The Union is the most important thing”.

Corbyn’s reply was: “The agreement the PM has put to parliament is about creating a border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, creating a different customs arrangement having promised to the DUP he would never do that.

He said that Johnson’s deal “is damaging to this country, to workers’ and consumers’ rights”.

Johnson responded with: “We have a deal that keeps the whole of the UK together”.

“Corbyn would do a deal with Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish National Party, and the price of that would be a second referendum on the Union with Scotland.”

Corbyn said that “this is nonsense, there’s not going to be a coalition with the SNP, no deal has been done and there will be no deal done”.

After a bit of back and forth on whether there would be another Scottish independence referendum, Johnson concluded that “I didn’t hear him rule it out”.

The NHS

Corbyn accused Johnson’s government of entering into secret talks with the US to open up the NHS to American pharmaceutical companies in a future trade deal.

Johnson hit back, denouncing the claims as “an absolute invention”, insisting there were “no circumstances whatsoever” in which a Conservative government would put the NHS “on the table” in trade talks.

Our NHS will never be for sale, and I’m amazed at how often this comes up.

The monarchy

In the room @jeremycorbyn got warm reception for saying monarchy could do with some improvement and you could hear pin drop when @BorisJohnson said monarchy beyond reproach. Big question how that plays in UK after Prince Andrew interview. Which leader got it right? #ITVDebate — Robert Peston (@Peston) November 19, 2019 Source: Robert Peston /Twitter

Answering a question on whether is the monarchy fit for purpose, Corbyn won applause for his immediate, pointed response: “Needs a bit of improvement.”

Johnson said after a short pause that “The institution of the monarchy is beyond reproach.”

The question was followed up with a query on Prince Andrew, to which Corbyn said that “we must be mindful of the victims” of Epstein.

The audience

This member of the audience, Fahad Said, asks a simple question: "How can we trust you?"



He says the debate has become "toxic" and "childish", and asks how each candidate would "rescue us from this mess and bring us back together"?#ITVDebate #Leadersdebate pic.twitter.com/N3kS1rnAPl — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) November 19, 2019 Source: TheJournal.ie /Twitter

The live studio audience were engaged and lively all through the debate.

Claps and jeers were heard after almost every response, and in some cases, the sincere responses from Corbyn or Johnson prompted laughter from the audience.

When asked whether they could be trusted, Johnson answers “look what I’ve delivered”, which prompted some laughter. When asked again whether the truth matters in this election, Johnson said “I think it does” – which prompted even more laughter.

At one point, the presenter Julie Etchingham asked both leaders to shake hands as a gesture and a pledge to change politics for the better.

Later on, a member of the audience asked, in the interest of cooperation and friendship, what Christmas present would each leader leave under the tree for the other. Corbyn responded with ‘A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens to show “how mean Scrooge was”, and Johnson said he’d gift Brexit Withdrawal Agreement,and also

According to a YouGov poll that asked responders “Leaving aside your own party preference, who do you think performed best overall in tonight’s debate”, 51% answered Boris Johnson, and 49% answered Jeremy Corbyn.