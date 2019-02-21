'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett charged with lying to police about racist and homophobic attack

ACTOR JUSSIE SMOLLETT has been charged by police in the US for lying about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago.

The actor, best known for starring in the TV show ‘Empire’, faces criminal charges for disorderly conduct and filing a false police report.

Last month, Smollett told police that he was assaulted in downtown Chicago by two masked men, who shouted racist and homophobic slurs during the attack.

The actor claimed that his alleged assailants poured bleach on him, tied a rope around his neck, and shouted “This is MAGA country”, a reference to Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

The incident was held up as an example of growing intolerance towards members of the black and gay communities in the US, and led to an outpouring of support for the actor.

Support came from public figures such as Emma Watson, Katy Perry, and Joe Biden, while President Trump also commented that the alleged attack was “horrible”.

However, investigators soon became suspicious after interrogating two men who reportedly revealed that they were hired to stage the incident.

Chicago TV station WBBM said the men, brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo, claimed that Smollett was unhappy that a threatening letter he had previously received at the studio where ‘Empire’ is filmed had not received enough attention.

In a statement late on Wednesday night, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that charges had been filed against the 36 year-old actor.

“Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest,” he said.

Smollett’s lawyers promised to conduct their own investigation and mount “an aggressive defence” of him.

“Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked,” they said in a statement.

With reporting from AFP.