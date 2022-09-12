Have you seen Kian? Appeal for information on 19-year-old missing from Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 19-year-old man.
Kian Dwyer is missing from Malahide, Co Dublin.
He is described as being 6′ tall and of slim build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, Kian was wearing a black Under Armour tracksuit and red and white Nike runners.
Anyone with information on Kian’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
