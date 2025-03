KIERAN CULKIN HAS won the best supporting actor Oscar for his performance in A Real Pain.

The film sees Culkin play Benji opposite Jesse Eisenberg’s David, a pair of mismatched cousins who reunite for a tour through Poland in honour of their late grandmother.

The award marked his first win and nomination.

Accepting the Oscar, Culkin gave a nod to Jeremy Strong, his Succession co-star and fellow nominee in the supporting actor category for his role in The Apprentice.

“I’ve already lost whatever speech I prepared,” he said. ”I have no idea how I got here. I’ve just been acting my whole life.”

He also thanked Eisenberg, who also wrote the film, his parents and his wife, who he said had promised that they could have two more children.

“She said to me ‘I will give you four if you win an Oscar’. I held my hand out, she shook it, and I have not brought it up once until just now,” he said. “I love you. I’m really, really sorry I did this again, and let’s get cracking on those kids.”

Culkin has been the frontrunner throughout awards season, winning the Golden Globe, Bafta and Critics Choice Award for his performance in A Real Pain.

Yura Borisov (Anora), Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown) and Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) were also nominated for best supporting actor.