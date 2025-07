The Kneecap poster that the group has said it has been blocked from advertising in the London Underground Kneecap Kneecap

KNEECAP HAVE SAID they have been blocked from from placing a concert poster as an advertisement on the London Underground in the UK.

The group has been in the headlines since one of their members, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (who goes by the stage name Mo Chara), was accused of allegedly showing support for Hezbollah, which is a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK, at a concert.

The trio said today on social media that a poster advertising one of their upcoming concerts has been rejected from the London Underground.

The poster contains Kneecap’s logo, which features a balaclava, and the text: “Kneecap. OVO Arena Wembley, London. Thurs 18th September ’25.”

The basis they were given for the rejection, they said, was that the poster was “likely to cause widespread or serious offence to reasonable members of the public on account of the product or service being advertised, the content or design of the advertisement, or by way of implication”.

In a post on social media, Kneecap said they have previously used the Underground “to advertise loads of times for gigs, records and our movie” and did so “all without issue”.

“How petty can political policing and interference get…” they wrote.

“Speak out against genocide and they’ll use every single angle they can to silence you.”

The three members of Kneecap have been highly critical of Israel’s war on Gaza, as well as other countries and high-profile figures that have supported Israel or failed to speak out against it.

In May, Ó hAnnaidh was charged with a terrorism offence relating to displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah during a concert in November 2024.

Several of their concerts or festival appearances were cancelled by organisers in the wake of the controversy, but at gigs that have gone ahead, there have been significant shows of support by audiences for the group and for Palestine, with Palestinian flags often visible in the crowds.

The PA news agency has approached Transport for London (TfL) for comment regarding the poster.

Additional reporting by Press Association