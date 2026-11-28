LABOUR LEADER IVANA Bacik has said that Jennifer Carroll MacNeill’s position as health minister is now “untenable” amid the ongoing HSE row.

Bacik was speaking after the contents of a letter from Anne O’Connor’s legal team to the HSE’s lawyers and MacNeill were published in the media.

O’Connor previously claimed she was not aware she was at risk of losing her job as HSE chief executive until a Teams call at 7.30am last Saturday.

In the letter, the details of which were first published by The Irish Times, O’Connor reportedly claimed that MacNeill was unhappy with her appointment and wanted more power to intervene directly in managing the HSE.

The letter also alleges that O’Connor was told Carroll MacNeill “did not appreciate that she could not personally determine the appointment, unlike a civil servant post”.

Meanwhile, the Irish Independent has reported that the letter shows that O’Connor was offered around €100,000 to “go quietly from her role”.

Bacik today said that the contents of the letter “show just how appallingly mismanaged this whole process was”.

“It also provides further evidence that this was an orchestrated stitch-up by the minister,” said Bacik, “that this process was reverse-engineered to achieve a desired outcome, namely the removal of the person whom the minister had not favoured in the job.”

Bacik added that the letter contained “explosive revelations” and that “the minister’s position has become untenable”.

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The Labour leader said it “now falls urgently to the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Tánaiste Simon Harris to come out and say what they knew, to defend their minister – if indeed they can at this point – because this is so serious”.

When asked if Labour would be prepared to table a motion of no confidence, Bacik said that “we need to hear from the Taoiseach and Tánaiste there”.

A spokesperson for Harris this morning told The Journal that the Tánaiste has confidence in MacNeill.

She again contended that MacNeill’s “position has become untenable with this letter”.

“Unless they can provide evidence to the contrary, all that we’ve seen so far has been evidence of a stitch-up,” said Bacik.

“We’ve seen nothing from the board or anyone else to counter the very solid evidence that’s building up that this was an orchestrated process, and O’Connor’s letter last night just confirms the suspicions we’ve had all along.”

Bacik added: “It’s simply incredible that a minister who prided herself on being hands-on all through, on being interventionist, on micromanaging, that she suddenly knew nothing about this.

“The whole thing stinks, and it clearly, in our view, was a stitch-up and now the minister’s position is untenable.

“But the Taoiseach and Tánaiste, if they want to save the minister, they need to come out.”

In a statement last night, a spokesperson for Carroll MacNeill said: “The minister is mindful that mediation may be an option for the parties involved, that this is a contested space and, accordingly, does not intend to make any additional comment beyond answers already provided in committee.”

-With additional reporting from Jane Matthews