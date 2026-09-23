Labour leader says Nikita Hand’s 'courage' must be 'matched by action on sexual violence'

LABOUR LEADER IVANA Bacik has called on the government to “match” Nikita Hand’s “courage” and back its proposed Safe Fund in the upcoming budget.

A High Court case against Conor McGregor in 2024 found that he was liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in a hotel room in December 2018.

Addressing the Dáil during Leaders’ Questions, Bacik remarked that Ireland “owes a debt of gratitude to Nikita Hand”.

“For the bravery you have shown, thank you, Nikita,” she added.

Bacik said “many other people have felt emboldened to speak up about abuse they have experienced, because Nikita’s courage gave them courage”.

“The multimillionaire sports person who was found liable in a civil court is responsible for causing this loss to Nikita Hand,” said Bacik.

“And his violation has continued long after the assault was over.”

Bacik then added: “But this is not Nikita Hand’s ordeal alone.

“Tragically, there is an epidemic of sexual, domestic, and gender-based violence in our society, and a culture of misogyny, which feeds the proclivities of those perpetrators who, frighteningly, walk among us every day.”

She said that in the space of “just six months, nearly 2,000 women were turned away from domestic violence services due to a lack of state-funded beds”.

“Why is it that victims, usually women and children, still have to leave their own homes to seek safety?” said Bacik in the Dáil.

“Why does the abuser get to stay in the family home? Because that’s still the reality all too often.”

She added that a “quick escape can make the difference between a life saved and a life lost”.

“But sadly, the difference between escape and remaining trapped can be heartbreakingly mundane: money for a taxi, a deposit for a flat, a new phone.”

Bacik said this is why her party has proposed the Safe Fund, which is a three-year, €3 million non-means-tested fund for “immediate financial support to survivors of domestic violence when they need it, to be administered by Women’s Aid”.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik pictured this week Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

She said Taoiseach Micheál Martin has “previously expressed warm words about our proposal” but addressing public expenditure minister Jack Chambers, she added: “The budget is in just two weeks, we’ve heard nothing from you”.

“So, a simple question: Will you commit today to save lives, to fund the Safe Fund in budget 2027.”

‘We will consider that’

In response, Chambers said he wanted to “echo what you said about the bravery, courage, and leadership of Nikita Hand”.

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He added that justice minister Jim O’Callaghan has “led across a number of initiatives in this area”, such as Jennies Law and Valerie’s Law, and that the government is taking a “zero-tolerance approach to this”.

Chambers said former justice minister Helen McEntee and current minister O’Callaghan have “shown that we are taking an unprecedented, whole-of-government approach to the scourge of violence”.

He then added: “To your point on the budget, we obviously are continuing our engagements as part of the estimates process.”

Chambers said there is a “need to continue to make further progress in this area” and acknowledged that when it comes to refuge accommodation, there are “gaps” in “some instances”.

He said the government would “continue to work to support Cuan, who provide that leadership, oversight, and accountability for delivery as well”.

“We will consider that in the estimates process overall,” he added.

“Obviously, we’ll consider your specific suggestions, and I appreciate you raising this important issue today.”

File image of Jack Chambers Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Bacik replied that there are “still far too many gaps in provision for victims and survivors, as you’ve acknowledged”.

“The proposal we make is a very practical one to address another very practical gap in support,” added Bacik.

“We believe that perpetrators should be the ones removed from a violent home.

“But so long as that’s not always the case, it is really difficult and sometimes impossible for those who experience domestic abuse to escape from violence.

“That puts lives in danger, because where do survivors go if they have no money?

“How do they get the immediate funds necessary to resource that escape, often with small children, sometimes in the middle of the night.

“It’s a simple, straightforward proposal, it’s been done elsewhere, and we’re appealing to you again, introduce the Safe Fund in this budget.”

Chambers again repeated that “we’ll consider that with Minister O’Callaghan in the context of the estimates”.

‘We owe survivors more than praise’

Speaking after the Dáil exchange, Bacik said: “Nikita Hand has spoken with extraordinary dignity about the lasting impact of sexual violence.

“We owe survivors more than praise for their bravery. We owe them practical support and a State that does not place the burden of finding safety entirely on them.”

Bacik said progress made in this area is “welcome” but added that Chambers “did not engage with the Safe Fund or commit to funding it”.

“With the Budget approaching, that is disappointing,” said added.