New Toy Show children's charity appeal set up by RTÉ

PRESENTER RYAN TUBRIDY will launch a new fund for children’s charities on the Toy Show airing later tonight.

Tubridy will ask viewers to send in donations to support the fund, which will divide the money raised among children’s charities in Ireland.

The appeal is in partnership with the Community Foundation for Ireland, which works with a number of non-profit organisations. All money raised through the fund will be distributed by this foundation next year.

Half of the money raised will be shared among three charities (Barnardos, Children’s Health Foundation and Children’s Books Ireland), and the other half will be distributed as grants to children’s charities.

Tubridy said the appeal aims to “spread the Toy Show magic across the year to children who need it most”.

“Every year on the Toy Show we are inspired by children across Ireland, with stories of hope, resilience and triumph over adversity,” he said.

In this exceptional year, we have been moved by the generosity of the children of Ireland as they have looked out for one another and those less fortunate in their communities.

Viewers will be invited to donate to the appeal online (www.rte.ie/toyshowappeal) or by calling 1800 111 800 from 9.30pm this evening.

It will be a very different kind of Toy Show this year, but from the look of the set it still promises to be a special night.

The set this year was influenced by the works of Roald Dahl and features nods to some of his most famous characters and books including Willy Wonka, The Twits, and James and the Giant Peach.

It also features a special reading area for book reviewers who will join Tubridy tonight and a giant screen so he can be joined by the virtual audience.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Tubridy has said: “There are going to be many memorable moments on tonight’s Late Late Toy Show, this is certainly a special one.”

The Late Late Toy Show will be broadcast live tonight on RTÉ One at 9.30pm and available live from abroad on the RTÉ Player.