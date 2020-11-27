#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Friday 27 November 2020
Advertisement

New Toy Show children's charity appeal set up by RTÉ

Ryan Tubridy will launch the new fund on tonight’s Late Late Toy Show.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 27 Nov 2020, 4:43 PM
14 minutes ago 1,274 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5281006
Image: Andres Poveda
Image: Andres Poveda

PRESENTER RYAN TUBRIDY will launch a new fund for children’s charities on the Toy Show airing later tonight.

Tubridy will ask viewers to send in donations to support the fund, which will divide the money raised among children’s charities in Ireland.

The appeal is in partnership with the Community Foundation for Ireland, which works with a number of non-profit organisations. All money raised through the fund will be distributed by this foundation next year. 

Half of the money raised will be shared among three charities (Barnardos, Children’s Health Foundation and Children’s Books Ireland), and the other half will be distributed as grants to children’s charities.  

Tubridy said the appeal aims to “spread the Toy Show magic across the year to children who need it most”. 

“Every year on the Toy Show we are inspired by children across Ireland, with stories of hope, resilience and triumph over adversity,” he said.

In this exceptional year, we have been moved by the generosity of the children of Ireland as they have looked out for one another and those less fortunate in their communities.

Related Read

26.11.20 A Toy Show like no other: Tubridy says no studio audience means he may need to 'dial up the energy'

Viewers will be invited to donate to the appeal online (www.rte.ie/toyshowappeal) or by calling 1800 111 800 from 9.30pm this evening. 

It will be a very different kind of Toy Show this year, but from the look of the set it still promises to be a special night.

The set this year was influenced by the works of Roald Dahl and features nods to some of his most famous characters and books including Willy Wonka, The Twits, and James and the Giant Peach.

It also features a special reading area for book reviewers who will join Tubridy tonight and a giant screen so he can be joined by the virtual audience.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Tubridy has said: “There are going to be many memorable moments on tonight’s Late Late Toy Show, this is certainly a special one.”

The Late Late Toy Show will be broadcast live tonight on RTÉ One at 9.30pm and available live from abroad on the RTÉ Player. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie