TDS WILL VOTE in a secret ballot today to elect a new Leas-Cheann Comhairle for the Dáil following November’s general election.

Fianna Fáil’s John McGuinness will be the sole candidate from the Government benches, with a rotating agreement in place for the role between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as part of Government formation talks.

The only other candidate being put forward by the parties is Sinn Féin’s Aengus Ó Snodaigh.

However, with 95 TDs supporting the programme for government, it is almost guaranteed that McGuinness will take the position.

Advertisement

As part of the deal struck between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Regional Independents, McGuinness has been agreed as the nominee for today while Fine Gael’s Frank Feighan will be the nominee in two years time.

The Regional Independents secured the position of Ceann Comhairle for Verona Murphy as part of their deal with the two larger parties.

Outgoing Leas-Cheann Comhairle Catherine Connolly has held the role since 2020 when she pipped Fine Gael’s Fergus O’Dowd by 77 votes to 74 in a surprise victory.

She was the first woman to be elected to the role.

The Leas-Cheann Comhairle receives an additional €61,892 annually on top of their TD salary.