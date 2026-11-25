A DEFENCE FORCES captain who led the convoy in which an Irish soldier died has said it was “the greatest mistake of his life” that he did not confirm that the car driven by Private Seán Rooney was behind them as they made a turn towards Beirut.

Captain David Kelly, who had 12 years of experience at the time, led the convoy in which Private Seán Rooney (24) was killed in an incident in South Lebanon on 14 December 2022 while he was on peacekeeping duty.

Kelly said that he was not aware his troops were unfamiliar with the route to Beirut and disputes criticism of a briefing he did before leaving.

An order by coroner Myra Cullinane to have certain military technical evidence heard only in private led the witness to limit his statements at the inquest today.

Kelly was the lead car in a two-vehicle convoy to bring two soldiers to the airport in Beirut so they could return home to attend funerals of their relatives. Rooney was the driver of car two.

Captain Kelly was today answering questions posed by Seán Guerin SC, who is representing Rooney’s family, during the inquest at Dublin Coroner’s Court.

Kelly told Coroner Myra Cullinane that he had been on one previous deployment to Lebanon. On that trip he was second in charge of the reconnaissance element of the Irish Infantry Battalion based at UNP 2-45 near the town of At Tiri, in South Lebanon.

Kelly said he heard of the convoy earlier in the day on 14 December 2022 and said he was involved in processing paperwork and trying to get vehicles for the trip.

He said he carried out a briefing at the two armoured cars before leaving the Irish camp at UNP 2-45 and began the late-night journey north.

An hour into the journey Kelly, echoing the evidence of other witnesses, said they stopped at a checkpoint dubbed EP28 (this is a point where Irish soldiers exit the south of the country controlled by UNIFIL). After a brief stop they then headed north of the Litani River towards Beirut.

He said that he did not recall making radio contact asking for clearance to head in the direction of Beirut.

At a location known as Kfar Badda junction, which is an intersection onto a highway, Kelly said they lost contact with the second car which was driven by Seán Rooney.

The captain said, once he realised Rooney’s car two was not behind him, he pulled in and made contact by phone with car two’s commander, Corporal Josh Phelan, in an effort for the two cars to link up. He also made several calls to the tactical operations centre in UNP 2-45.

Guerin questioned him about the fact that the two convoy vehicles lost contact.

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Kelly responded that he would “acknowledge it was one of the greatest mistakes of my life” that he did not confirm the presence of car two behind them before they took the turn for Beirut as they could not communicate by radio while moving.

Guerin noted that he was not asking Kelly to take responsibility for mistakes.

The inquest had heard that the car driven by Seán Rooney had taken a turn away from the intended route and ended up in the village of Aaqbiyeh, where they were attacked by upwards of 50 people including a number who were armed.

Lebanese soldiers stand next to a turned over UN peacekeeper vehicle at the scene where a UN peacekeeper convoy came under gunfire in Al-Aqbiya village, south Lebanon. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Assistance

Guerin also pushed Kelly on why, when they became separated, he did not immediately call for assistance.

The captain explained that it was a normal mishap for convoys to become separated and that there was no indication immediately that they were under threat.

Guerin also raised the criticism heard previously in the inquest of the short briefing given to soldiers by Kelly before they set off from UNP 2-45.

Kelly explained that a great deal of briefings received by soldiers for missions is conducted in short burst information in “darkness and under torchlight”. He said it was not unusual that he would give his orders in a short, concise manner.

Kelly also spoke about some of the equipment challenges. He said they were using phones as opposed to military radios to communicate.

He said they used WhatsApp’s location services and had asked Phelan, the commander of the lost second car, to send him screengrabs from Google Maps so that the captain could figure out the location of the missing car.

Private Seán Rooney who was killed in Lebanon. Irish Defence Forces. Irish Defence Forces.

Kelly explained that he was hampered by not having specific “tools” and this stopped him easily establishing the location of the other vehicle.

During the hearing the captain also spoke about giving a statement in the presence of two Lebanese Armed Forces officers at UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura. He was accompanied by a senior Irish Defence Forces officer and an official from the United Nations.

Later, as he was about to return to Ireland with two colleagues in Beirut’s Rafic Hariri Airport, he was approached by two plain-clothes Lebanese men who told him to sign a changed statement.

Kelly will continue his evidence on Thursday in private at the inquest before coroner Dr Myra Cullinane and a jury of four men and seven women.