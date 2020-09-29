Teenager remanded in custody as gardaí make 'strenuous objections' about bail

A TEENAGER WAS today remanded in continuing custody on charges of making threats to kill two people.

Barbie Kardashian, (18), of no fixed abode, appeared before Limerick District Court, via video-link from the women’s section of Limerick Prison.

She is accused of four counts of making threats to kill or cause serious harm to a woman and a man, on dates in July, August, and September this year.

Kardashian spoke briefly before the court today and confirmed her name was Barbie Kardashian.

When asked by the court registrar if she could see and hear the proceedings via the prison video link, Kardashian replied: “Yes, I can hear you, thank you.”

Solicitor Darach McCarthy told the court he was appearing as an agent for Kardashian’s defence solicitor, Michèle Finan, of Connolly Finan Fleming Solicitors, based in Arbour Hill, Dublin.

“Today is the first day of a remand,” McCarthy told presiding Judge Marian O’Leary.

Prosecuting Garda Sergeant Sean Moloney, of Roxboro Road Garda Station, said the State was “still awaiting the DPP’s (Director of Public Prosecutions) directions”.

“The file is still being prepared,” Sergeant Moloney added.

Last Friday, Kardashian also appeared in court. During that hearing, Garda Shane Kirwan of Roxboro Road Garda Station, Limerick, informed the court the accused was “born a male but identifies as a female”.

Garda Kirwan said he arrested Barbie Kardashian at 8.30pm last Thursday night, 24 September, and she did not reply to any of the charges.

Sergeant Moloney told the hearing that gardaí would make “strenuous objections” if the accused applied for bail.

Finan said her client “wished to reserve her position on bail” and she submitted to the court a certificate of gender recognition belonging to the accused.

Finan told Friday’s hearing that Kardashian was “very anxious she be detained in a prison facility for females, as she identifies as a female” and that her client “made some statements that she did intend to do some harm to herself”.

Finan said it was “a very complex case”, and that Kardashian would be “exceptionally vulnerable in a prison setting”.

The court has made an order recommending “all medical intervention and appropriate detention be given to [Barbie Kardashian] in the circumstances”.

Today, the accused was remanded in continuing custody, to appear via video-link before Limerick District Court on 13 October, for directions from the DPP.