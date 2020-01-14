Four men and a boy arrested after alleged violent incident in Limerick

FOUR MEN AND a boy have been arrested in connection with an alleged violent incident in which a number of individuals armed themselves with an assortment of weapons, in Limerick, on 4 January.

The five males were arrested by Gardaí in a series of planned operations this morning.

Members of the Defence Forces are currently assisting gardai, as part of the investigation, in searching an area of wasteland in the Galvone area, on the south of the city.

Gardai believe the alleged violent disorder incident may be connected to a reports of shots being fired later that night into a house on Lenihan Avenue, Prospect.

“Shortly before 4.30pm, an incident of violent disorder took place at Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Co Limerick involving a number of individuals armed with offensive weapons. A full-scale investigation was launched by Gardaí which has culminated in a number of searches being carried out this morning, 14 January in the southside of Limerick city,” a garda spokesperson said today.

“This has resulted in the arrest of four men aged between 19 and 45 and one juvenile. They are currently detained at Roxboro Road and Henry Street Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”

“This operation is being carried out by detectives from Roxboro Road with the assistance of uniform Gardaí, the Divisional Search Team, Roads Policing Unit, and Armed Support Unit.”

“Defence Force Specialist Engineers from Collins Barracks, Cork and the 12th Infantry Battalion, Limerick are assisting in the search of an open area in the Galvone area of Limerick,” the spokesperson confirmed.