This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 13 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eleven plead not guilty to alleged sexual abuse, exploitation and neglect of four children

One of the men is also charged with inappropriately administering medication to one of the alleged victims.

By Isabel Hayes Monday 13 Jul 2020, 5:04 PM
22 minutes ago 2,581 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5148818
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

SIX WOMEN AND five men have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of sexually abusing, exploiting and neglecting four children in Co Limerick.

One of the men is also charged with inappropriately administering medication to one of the alleged victims.

The 11 defendants appeared before the Central Criminal Court today where they each pleaded not guilty to a total of 36 charges on the indictment. There are close to 300 charges in total.

The defendants range in age from 26 to 77 and live at various addresses in Munster. They cannot be named to protect the identity of the children involved in the case. They are all on bail.

The charges include rape, sexual assault, sexual exploitation and child cruelty and neglect under Section 246 of the Children Act 2001. A number of the defendants also pleaded not guilty to failing to alert gardaí to various alleged crimes against the children.

The alleged victims are all juveniles – two boys and two girls – and the offences allegedly occurred at a number of locations in the Limerick region on dates between June 2014 and August 2017.

A provisional trial date has been set down for early next year in Dublin. However, the court heard that lawyers for almost all of the accused persons wish to have separate trials.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott set the matter down for hearing on November 16.

A 55-year-old man pleaded not guilty to five charges. These included raping a girl and inappropriately medicating her.

He also pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a boy, neglecting or ill-treating the same boy and sexually exploiting this boy by inducing him to engage in a sexual act with another boy.

A 33-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to five charges. She denied sexually assaulting two girls. She also pleaded not guilty to allowing another female defendant to sexually assault one of those girls.

She further pleaded not guilty to sexually exploiting one boy and neglecting or ill-treating him.

A 48-year-old man pleaded not  guilty to four charges. He denied raping one girl and sexually assaulting the other girl. He pleaded not  guilty to two counts of sexually assaulting both boys.

A 34-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to four charges. She denied three counts of sexually assaulting two boys and one girl. She also pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to tell gardaí that the 55-year-old man had inappropriately medicated one of the children.

A 26-year-old man – the youngest of the defendants – also pleaded not guilty to four charges. He pleaded not guilty to raping one of the girls and two counts of sexually assaulting another girl and a boy.

He further denied sexually exploiting the other boy on a football pitch by inducing him to engage in a sexual act.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A 31-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexually assaulting the two girls. She further denied sexually exploiting one of the boys by inducing him to engage in a sexual act with one of the girls.

A 35-year-old woman pleaded not  guilty to sexually assaulting one girl. She also denied one count of failing to tell gardaí that one of the men was sexually exploiting one of the boys and failing to tell gardaí that the 55-year-old man was inappropriately medicating two of the children.

A 77-year-old man denied three charges. He pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting two girls. He also pleaded not guilty to one count of failing to tell gardaí that two of his co-accused had ill-treated or neglected children in their care.

A 56-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexually assaulting two girls.

A 36-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to two counts. She denied sexually exploiting one of the boys and failing to tell gardaí that two of her co-accused had ill-treated or neglected children in their care.

Finally, a 31-year-old man pleaded not guilty to one count of sexually assaulting one of the girls.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Isabel Hayes

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie