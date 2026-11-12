LIVE: European leaders gather in Dublin for EPC summit as road closures in place across city

THE BIG DAY is finally here.

Leaders from across Europe will gather in Dublin today for a meeting of the European Political Community.

Delegates have been flying into the capital ahead of today’s summit, which will take place at the Convention Centre Dublin on North Wall Quay.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and European Council President António Costa will co-chair the meeting, with discussions set to focus on European security, democracy, competitiveness and energy.

Leaders from 26 member states and countries outside the EU have been invited to take part in what’s been billed as Ireland’s biggest-ever diplomatic event.

Follow our coverage live on what’s set to be a big day, from arrivals to the impact on travel across the capital.

With updates from Stephen McDermott (now).

US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have officially arrived in Russia ahead of their meeting with Vladimir Putin today, ahead of their trip to Dublin. The Russian president’s special representative Kirill Dmitriev welcomed the pair on X with a video of them arriving at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport: BREAKING: Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrive in Moscow for a meeting with President Putin. https://t.co/dp4mtgWaZi — Kirill Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) November 12, 2026 If you want a sense of what the security operation around the Convention Centre looks like, my colleague Nicky Ryan took these pictures last night: The Convention Centre last night Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal The scene at Samuel Beckett Bridge last night Nicky Ryan / The Journal Nicky Ryan / The Journal / The Journal Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in Dublin yesterday, when he met Taoiseach Micheál Martin. He signed the visitors’ book before taking part in the bilateral meeting. At a press conference afterwards, he confirmed that he’ll meet US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff in Dublin today, after the Americans conclude talks with a Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi. Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and the US special envoy for peace, announced the Irish meeting earlier yesterday after Ukraine and Russia finished their second day of US-brokered negotiations in Abu Dhabi. Kushner and Witkoff, the US Special Envoy, are in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, before flying to Dublin to meet with the Ukrainian president. You can read more about the first day of Zelenskyy’s latest visit to Dublin here. On Friday, the informal meeting of EU leaders, hosted by the Taoiseach, will focus primarily on artificial intelligence (AI), marking the first time EU leaders have held a dedicated discussion on the subject. There are two guest speakers at the event, a representative from a French AI company and Geoffrey Hinton, the Canadian computer scientist widely regarded as the ‘godfather of AI’. The discussion will focus on challenges associated with artificial intelligence, such as safety standards and threats to democracies. All this is happening against the backdrop of fresh bomb threats received on Monday and Tuesday, following last week’s widespread disruption when hoax emails were sent to media outlets, with bomb threats also targeted at a number of flights. The EPC Summit today will be held under the theme “Europe: Strong, Secure and Connected”, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin set to greet arriving leaders with formal handshakes this morning. The opening plenary will begin at 11am, with remarks from Martin and Zelenskyy. The Norwegian prime minister will moderate a panel discussion among leaders, addressing the key themes of the summit, while leaders will participate in informal discussions, alongside more structured round-table sessions. Numerous bilateral meetings will take place on the fringes of the event – essentially a form of speed-dating for world leaders. Talks will centre on two broad areas: economic security and competitiveness, with a discussion on hybrid threats also on the agenda. Support for Ukraine and European security is also a central theme, with discussions about the security challenges facing Europe, which came to particular light in Ireland in recent days when multiple hoax bomb threat emails were sent to media outlets and schools. The summit will conclude with a closing plenary session, before a press conference is held with media. After the day’s proceedings at the Convention Centre, leaders will be escorted to the National Gallery of Ireland where a formal dinner will take place. So what is actually happening in the Convention Centre today and tomorrow? Dublin is hosting the European Political Community summit (EPC) today and an informal meeting of the European Council of EU heads and state and government on Friday. It’s been billed as the biggest-ever diplomatic event in Ireland and the country’s largest-ever security operation. Some of the high-profile leaders set to descend on Dublin include French president Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UK prime minister Andy Burnham, German chancellor Friedrich Merz and Canadian prime minister Mark Carney. Zelenskyy is due to meet Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff today, with the two US envoys jetting into Dublin following meetings in Russia. Public transport City-centre buses face diversions, shortened routes, stop changes and delays until Friday. Transport for Ireland has warned that real-time bus information can’t be relied upon. Today Luas Red Line services will operate to The Point, but Mayor Square and Spencer Dock stops closed from 8pm last night. On Thursday and Friday, regular Red Line services will operate between Tallaght/Saggart and Connolly only. The Green Line and Irish Rail services, including Docklands services, are scheduled to operate normally. There is no east or west traffic on North Wall Quay. This measure will remain in place until 6pm on Friday. Samuel Beckett Bridge will close to vehicular traffic. In other practical traffic notes, anyone travelling to Dublin Airport should allow extra time, with the greatest impact from delegations’ departures expected between 3pm and 8pm. Events scheduled at the 3Arena and the Bord Gáis Theatre have brought both venues to issue their own travel advice for attendees. Traffic restrictions Motorists are being warned of significant disruption in Dublin both today and tomorrow as the capital hosts European leaders for two major summits. The main restrictions flagged by gardaí are: Convention Centre : Accredited access only in the immediate zone from 7am Tuesday until Friday evening.

: Accredited access only in the immediate zone from 7am Tuesday until Friday evening. Wider Docklands : Security and traffic cordons from 8pm Wednesday until Friday evening, with no through traffic or public transport. Residents and businesses retain access within the security zone, subject to checks.

: Security and traffic cordons from 8pm Wednesday until Friday evening, with no through traffic or public transport. Residents and businesses retain access within the security zone, subject to checks. National Gallery : Accredited access only in the immediate zone from 7am Wednesday until midnight today.

: Accredited access only in the immediate zone from 7am Wednesday until midnight today. Wider National Gallery area : Restricted access for residents and businesses from 7am until midnight today, with no through traffic or public transport.

: Restricted access for residents and businesses from 7am until midnight today, with no through traffic or public transport. National Gallery security zone: Parking restrictions from 7am until midnight today, with no through traffic or public transport between 3pm and 7pm. Here’s a list of the full closures.