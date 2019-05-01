This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman died after collision with Luas in poorly lit area, inquest hears

An inquest into the incident on 8 July 2017 heard the tram’s body catcher mechanism did not move the woman out of harm’s way.

By Louise Roseingrave Wednesday 1 May 2019, 5:52 PM
29 minutes ago 3,891 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4615485
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A 48-YEAR-OLD woman died following a collision with a Luas tram travelling on the Red Line in Dublin, an inquest has heard.

Catriona Cahill from St Anthony’s Road in Dublin sustained catastrophic injuries after she was struck by the inbound tram in a poorly lit area between the Fatima and St James’s stops on 8 July 2017.

The driver of the tram said lighting was bad in the area and he did not see the woman until it was too late.

Driver Maurice Cronin told an inquest into the woman’s death that a large, boisterous crowd got on the train at the Fatima stop. He heard a roar and looked in the rear view mirror as the train left the Fatima stop.

“I looked out the front window and just for a split second I saw something on the track,” he said.

There was nothing I could do. I hoped it wasn’t someone. You’re just praying it’s not somebody.

Dublin Coroner’s Court heard the incident took place shortly after midnight and involved the last inbound tram service on the Red Line.

Forensic Collision Investigator Garda Damien Farrell said the woman was lying on the track and was not moving when she was struck, 80 metres west of the Fatima stop.

He noted evidence of the application of emergency brakes and found the body catcher mechanism on the front of the tram had not moved the woman out of harm’s way.

The area, at the rear of St James’s Hospital is ‘particularly dark at night,’ according to Garda Farrell.

“The track goes through a green area lined with mature trees. During the hours of darkness, this area is extremely dark,” he said.

Barrister for the family Esther Earley asked if the tram was operating with full beams at the time of the collision and Garda Farrell replied that it was not.

The train was travelling at 13km at the point of impact following a rapid deceleration from 20kmph, the court heard.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest in order to hear evidence from witnesses from Transdev, operator of the Luas and from Transport Infrastructure Ireland, the authority responsible for public lighting along the Luas tracks.

The inquest is scheduled to conclude on 9 July next.

About the author:

About the author
Louise Roseingrave

