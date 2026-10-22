Dublin-based Sinn Féin TD is chair of charity at centre of garda money laundering probe

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LAST UPDATE | 22 Oct
SINN FÉIN HAS confirmed that one of its TDs, Aengus O Snodaigh, is chairman of a charity that was raided in Dublin by gardaí investigating alleged money laundering.
There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Ó Snodaigh or members of the board.
In wide ranging searches in recent days across Dublin and other counties the gardaí targeted locations where they seized two BMW X5 cars, watches and designer bags as part of an investigation into a Dublin-based charity. No one was arrested by gardaí.
The searches are led by detectives from the money laundering investigation unit at the garda’s National Economic Crime Bureau executed the search warrants on locations in Dublin, eastern and southern regions on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Two BMW X5 cars with a combined estimated value of €250,000 were seized during the searches.
Gardaí also recovered Louis Vuitton bags, Rolex watches, jewellery and other high-value items with an estimated combined value of €40,000.
In statements the gardaí did not identify the charity but enquiries have established that it is an organisation linked to Dublin based TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh.
In its statement Sinn Féin said: “Sinn Féin has become aware of an ongoing Garda investigation, which is taking place in conjunction with the office of the Charities Regulator, into a charity organisation of which Deputy Aengus Ó Snodaigh is a board member and chair.
“Sinn Féin fully supports any investigation. Deputy Ó Snodaigh has engaged with the office of the Charities Regulator. He has not been contacted by Gardaí, but if required, he will make himself available to assist with their inquiries.”
The search operation formed part of an ongoing investigation being conducted with the Office of the Charities Regulator.
“We can confirm that we are engaging with the trustees of a charity (the Board) which is part of an active Garda investigation, the Charities Regulator will not comment further,” the regulator said.
The National Economic Crime Bureau investigates serious and complex financial crime, including money laundering.
No details have been released about the charity under investigation or the locations searched.
With reporting by Andrew Walsh.
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