THE M50 IS CURRENTLY closed southbound following a serious collision, with gardaí and emergency services at the scene.

The collision occurred between Junctions 6 and 7 at the Lucan/Palmerstown exit.

Southbound lanes are currently closed with diversions in place, gardaí said. Motorists have been urged to avoid the area, where traffic is at a standstill.

⛔️All lanes have closed S'bound between J6 Blanch and J7 Lucan. Emergency services are on scene at a serious collision. Please avoid the area if possible.⛔️ — M50 Dublin (@M50Dublin) March 9, 2025

This is a breaking story with more to follow.