Man allegedly attacked his cousin with slash-hook in Ennis, court hears

A FATHER WAS out walking with his two young children in Ennis town centre last Monday afternoon when he was allegedly assaulted by his first cousin armed with a long handle slash-hook, a court has heard.

At Ennis District Court, Garda Alan Hill said that the alleged daylight assault by Peter Molloy (22) – who was wearing a red Manchester United replica top at the time – with a long handle slash-hook on his cousin, Eamon Quinn at Simms Lane, Buttermarket, Ennis shortly after 2pm is part of an ongoing feud between the Molloy and Quinn families.

Gda Hill told the court that Quinn suffered lacerations to his left arm and right leg from the alleged assault. He said the two men “are well known to each other as they are first cousins”.

Gda Hill told the court that the incident “is one of a number of instances being investigated in an ongoing feud between the Molloys and the Quinns”.

Gda Hill said that “tensions are currently very high” in the feud.

He said: “There have been postings put up on social media of retaliatory videos stating that there would be repercussions for Mr Molloy’s arrest and this charging.”

Gda Hill also stated that 30 minutes before court members of the Molloy family turned up at the courthouse and were making threats to Quinn to drop the charges.

Gda Hill said that CCTV footage of the slash hook incident is very clear and very good quality.

Molloy of Ballaghboy, Doora, Quin Road, Ennis is charged with the assault causing harm of Quinn on 23 January and one count of producing a slash hook during the course of a dispute.

In evidence at a contested bail hearing for Molloy, Quinn told the court: “I am fear for my life from the whole lot of them, not just him. If he is let out on the streets, I wouldn’t feel safe.”

Seeking bail for his client, Daragh Hassett told the court Molloy has no previous convictions apart from one minor matter and is the father of three young children, aged four, two and three months.

Hassett said that Molloy has a very good record, has been very law abiding and is very trustworthy and asked Judge Mary Larkin to place her trust in his client to obey all bail conditions.

Hassett said that Molloy has the presumption of innocence concerning the charges before the court.

Hassett said that Molloy has never breached bail or taken a bench warrant, has had very little involvement in the criminal justice system and went himself to Ennis Garda Station after the incident

Gda Hill told the court that no bail conditions would satisfy the Gardaí.

Hassett told Quinn that his own family have been putting up posts on social media stating that if Molloy is remanded in custody to Limerick prison “he won’t be safe”.

Quinn said that he was not aware of that.

In evidence, Molloy told the court that he was in contact with Quinn’s father before he was charged and he told the court “I would like to make peace” and the word back from Eamon Quinn was “there is no peace”.

Judge Larkin refused bail and remanded Molloy to appear via video link from prison at Ennis District Court on 1 February.

Judge Larkin said: “I don’t like refusing bail but I have to consider the prevention of further serious crime.”