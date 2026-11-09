Image of the seizure Garda Press Office
Ardcavan

Man arrested after cocaine with estimated value of €1m seized in Wexford

As part of an intelligence-led operation, gardaí carried out a search on Sunday at an address in Ardcavan, Wexford.
6.29pm, 9 Nov 2026
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A MAN HAS been arrested after cocaine with an estimated value of €1 million was seized in Co Wexford.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, members of An Garda Síochána’s Wexford Drug and Detective Unit carried out a search on Sunday at an address in Ardcavan, Wexford.

The resulting search at the location led to the discovery of 10kg of cocaine with an estimated value of €1 million.

DSC_5216 Image of the seizure Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

A crime scene was declared, and the scene is currently preserved.

One man was arrested by gardaí, and he is currently detained.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

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