Man arrested after cocaine with estimated value of €1m seized in Wexford

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A MAN HAS been arrested after cocaine with an estimated value of €1 million was seized in Co Wexford.
As part of an intelligence-led operation, members of An Garda Síochána’s Wexford Drug and Detective Unit carried out a search on Sunday at an address in Ardcavan, Wexford.
The resulting search at the location led to the discovery of 10kg of cocaine with an estimated value of €1 million.
A crime scene was declared, and the scene is currently preserved.
One man was arrested by gardaí, and he is currently detained.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
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