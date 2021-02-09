#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man arrested in connection with investigation into invoice re-direction frauds

Gardaí found that €430k had been transferred in fraudulent transactions.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 9 Feb 2021
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into international invoice re-direction frauds. 

The man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested during a garda operation in the west Dublin area this morning.

During the course of this ongoing investigation, gardaí established that funds amounting to €430,000 were transferred in fraudulent transactions from companies in Ireland, Spain, Belgium and the UK. 

€389,000 of the funds have been recovered and returned to the companies affected following an investigation with the assistance of the Irish Financial Intelligence Unit. 

This type of fraud involves a fraudster sending an email to a business claiming to be one of their legitimate suppliers, gardaí previously outlined. 

The email contains a request to change the bank account details for this business. When this is changed, any future payments are then sent to the fraudster’s bank account. 

Businesses usually don’t know they are a victim of this crime until the legitimate supplier sends a reminder invoice for payment.

The man in his 20s was arrested by investigators at the Money Laundering Investigation Unit at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau. He is currently detained at Lucan Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow, gardaí said.                              

