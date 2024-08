A 36-YEAR-OLD MAN has been arrested in south Belfast today by the PSNI’s International Policing Unit in relation to offences which occurred in the Republic in 2021.

The man is wanted in the Republic to stand trial for offences of possession of child pornography and sexual communication with a child.

He was detained today by the PSNI on an Irish extradition warrant and is due to appear before Belfast’s Laganside Extradition Court later today.

Constable Willie Dynes from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said today’s arrest is “another example of the PSNI working closely with An Garda Síochána to locate fugitives and bring them before the Extradition Courts”.

He added that “Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions”.

“We will relentlessly pursue all those attempting to evade justice,” said Dynes.