Man arrested in Liverpool in connection with 2020 murder of Robbie Lawlor

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A MAN HAS been arrested in Liverpool in connection with the 2020 murder of Robbie Lawlor.
Lawlor was shot dead in the Ardoyne area of Belfast on 4 April 2020.
It is believed Lawlor was targeted by gunmen who had travelled across the border on the orders of a major Dublin gangland figure.
He had been linked to the murder of Louth teenager Keane Mulready-Woods, who was dismembered with parts of his body dumped across Dublin in 2020.
A man in his 40s was arrested in Liverpool yesterday by Merseyside Police in connection to Lawlor’s murder, and has since been transported to Northern Ireland for questioning by the PSNI.
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