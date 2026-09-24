Robbie Lawlor was shot dead in 2020
merseyside police

Man arrested in Liverpool in connection with 2020 murder of Robbie Lawlor

Robbie Lawlor was shot dead in the Ardoyne area of Belfast in 2020 and had been linked to the murder of Louth teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.
10.09am, 24 Sep 2026
1.6k

A MAN HAS been arrested in Liverpool in connection with the 2020 murder of Robbie Lawlor.

Lawlor was shot dead in the Ardoyne area of Belfast on 4 April 2020.

It is believed Lawlor was targeted by gunmen who had travelled across the border on the orders of a major Dublin gangland figure. 

He had been linked to the murder of Louth teenager Keane Mulready-Woods, who was dismembered with parts of his body dumped across Dublin in 2020.

A man in his 40s was arrested in Liverpool yesterday by Merseyside Police in connection to Lawlor’s murder, and has since been transported to Northern Ireland for questioning by the PSNI.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie